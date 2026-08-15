The Week That Was (August 10-14, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 Kevin Durant Should Own His Warriors Era - KD has been trying to justify (or otherwise spin) his move to Golden State for more than a decade, including a recent take downplaying his Warriors vis-a-vis the LeBron Sixers. I argued that Durant needs to stop the insanity and finally just OWN what he did — dude, it is OK to arguably be the best player on the best team of all time.
🏀 Don Nelson’s Mavericks Were the Greatest Offense in NBA History - Speaking of great NBA teams, the late purveyor of “Nellieball” crafted his finest masterpieces of offensive hoops with the Dirk/Nash/Finley Mavericks, peaking after adding even more stars to one of the most audacious basketball experiments ever.
⚾ The Dodgers Are Doing Their NBA-Superteam Thing Again - Like any good NBA Superteam, the Dodgers load-managed and otherwise sandbagged their way to a title last year… and when they were in the midst of a losing streak earlier in the week, it showcased how they’re back at it again this season.
⚾ Are the Milwaukee Brewers Really Feasting on Bad Pitchers? - Since there’s a narrative that one ceiling on Milwaukee’s postseason potential is a pronounced split in how they hit bad-versus-good pitchers, I decided to investigate whether that was true — and if so, does it even matter in October?
⛳ The PGA Tour Made Its Championship More Accessible Than Ever. Maybe Too Accessible? - With the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs starting this week, I dug into the delicate balancing act they’re trying to pull off — between rewarding a deserving season-long champion and leaving enough up to chance to keep things interesting.
🏁 Inside Hendrick Motorsports’ on-track slump - At NASCAR, I dug into the historically down year for what is usually the sport’s top organization. What’s behind their struggles, and can they turn it around as the Chase looms?
🏁🎙️ Podracing: A Tale of Two Tys - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I talked Ty Gibbs’ very good weekend at Iowa, Tyler Reddick’s very bad one, and Christopher Bell’s improbable run of second-place finishes. Then we talked Hendrick’s slump, and looked ahead to Richmond racing under the lights on Saturday night.
📊 Charts of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏀 On the most expensive sports team sales…
🏈 On the diminishing correlation between preseason and regular-season NFL results…
⚾ On Cal Raleigh’s big 2026 slump…
⚾ On the runaway success of lefty hitters this season…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🗽 No Love Lost: Greatest New York sports villains of all-time. by Jordan Stankovich
⚾ Let’s Put Tarik Skubal Back on the Tigers by Ben Clemens
⚾ The NL MVP aWARd by Ben at The Weekly
⚾▶️ The Brewers Aren’t Built for October by Foolish Bailey
⚾🏈 We Pretend Baseball Stars Matter More Than They Do and (why not?) Micah Parsons and Why We Pretend NFL Stars Matter More Than They Do by Ethan Strauss
⚾ Jeepers! Sweepers! Has the League Caught Up with Statcast's Newest Pitch Already? by Edward Egros
⚾ The Life and Evolution of Baseball’s Most Backhanded Compliment: “He runs well for a catcher...” by Mark Kolier
⚾ Cam Schlitter's Insane Curveball. Examining Two Weird Lefties by Lance Brozdowski
⚾ What Are We to Make of Jefry Yan’s Strikeout Celebration? by Paul Lukas
⚾💫 The Andrew McCutchen Mets rumors were truly dizzying by Almost A Met
⚾▶️ Long live Fenway Park by Secret Base
🏀 When Did Sports Owners Stop Buying Into the Cities They Represent? by Michael Weinreb
🏀 The 76ers Are Probably Overrated by Max Moacanin and Can the Sixers Microwave a Champion? by Above the Break
🏈 How to Go From Bad Quarterback to Offensive Wunderkind in 4 Easy Steps by Jeremy Keys
🏈 Yes, Kyler Murray can electrify the Minnesota Vikings by Tyler Dunne
🏈 In Defense of the AP Poll, feat. Ralph Russo by Split Zone Duo
🏈🎤 CBS' Tony Romo 'Super Bowl' exit strategy by Andrew Marchand
⚽ “Life expectancy” of managers in England is under a year. What now for 9 new PL bosses? by Nick Harris
⚽ Will Hull City be the worst Premier League team of all-time? by John Knight
🏁 How Many G’s Do F1 Drivers Experience? 2026 F1 G-Force Data by Formula Reports
🏁▶️ The Man Who Broke NASCAR (ft. Eric Estepp) by Elly Productions
🏃 Fitness is Changing (and becoming more like Sports) by Andrew Petcash
📚▶️ I read a ton of patriotic magazines to learn about AMERICAN CULTURE by J.J. McCullough
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
The 1st MLB at Field of Dreams Game: Yankees-White Sox EPIC in 2021!
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“Shopping Cart” by Parallel Dance Ensemble
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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Thanks for the shoutout, Neil! Glad you enjoyed! 😊
Do you think there’s a silver lining here for the Lakers? Getting out from under “Madoff” while the gett’n is good?