In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

📝 What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

📊 Charts of the week:

Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…

🏀 On the most expensive sports team sales…

🏈 On the diminishing correlation between preseason and regular-season NFL results…

⚾ On Cal Raleigh’s big 2026 slump…

⚾ On the runaway success of lefty hitters this season…

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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week

The 1st MLB at Field of Dreams Game: Yankees-White Sox EPIC in 2021!

🎵 Music to Play Us Out

“Shopping Cart” by Parallel Dance Ensemble

Filed under: Weekly Round-up