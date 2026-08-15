Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

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Almost A Met's avatar
Almost A Met
28m

Thanks for the shoutout, Neil! Glad you enjoyed! 😊

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Jim C's avatar
Jim C
2h

Do you think there’s a silver lining here for the Lakers? Getting out from under “Madoff” while the gett’n is good?

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