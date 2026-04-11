The Week That Was (April 6-10, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
⛳ Is Augusta National No Longer a Bomber’s Paradise? - Distance used to be king at the Masters, but the winning trends are evolving. While the course used to strongly favor what Data Golf calls “Bombers,” recent years have seen a shift toward accuracy instead, as well as the importance of recovery skills around the green.
🏒 Goaltending Usually Drives the NHL Standings. Not This Year. - It’s usually a foundational rule of hockey that the best teams also have the best goaltending. But in 2025-26, the correlation between save percentage and standings points is the second-lowest since the WHA merger. So I looked into why the goalies having the best seasons are also watching as their teams miss the playoffs.
🏀 Michigan Was Too Much For UConn — and Everyone Else - Even on an off-night offensively, the Wolverines showed their championship mettle by using their top-ranked defense to finish a dominant run. They held the Huskies to just 31 percent shooting from the floor — one of the 10 worst FG percentages in title-game history — to secure the 2026 national title.
🏀 Michigan’s Final Championship Task: To Out-UConn UConn - Ahead of the title game, I looked at how the Wolverines were chasing the most dominant adjusted PPG margin by a champ in the 64-team era. It was a weird twist of fate: the only thing standing between Michigan and the top spot (which they ended up just missing) was the same program who set the modern standard in the first place.
⚾ Home Again at The Trop, the Rays Are Back Where They Win - After the indignity of playing home games at a division rival’s spring training site last year, the Rays finally returned to Tropicana Field this week. And while it may be MLB’s least-loved ballpark, the Trop adds one of the league’s biggest home-field edges — traditionally boosting the Rays’ home winning percentage by 27 points over expected based on their road record.
🏁 Why Ty Gibbs is primed for victory as Cup Series picks back up at Bristol - Gibbs is 130 starts into his Cup career without a win, a drought that historically signals a low ceiling for his eventual career. But his other stats tell a different story! Gibbs’ head-to-head record against JGR teammates and strong historical Driver Rating at concrete tracks suggest the breakthrough could be coming this weekend at Bristol.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: #NotAllShortTracks - In this week’s episode of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I chatted about the Cup Series off-week last Sunday, talked about Ty Gibbs’ breakout potential, and made our picks for Bristol this weekend.
○ 🏁 NASCAR Live: Neil Paine joins to preview Bristol - I joined NASCAR’s “Stackstreet Boys” crew, Zach Sturniolo and Cameron Richardson, to record a preview of the Bristol race, discussing what we’ve learned after seven Cup races in 2026, what surprised me in the early data, and what the data says about who might conquer the high banks of the “Last Great Colosseum”.
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏒 On the long-term decline of save percentage in the NHL…
🏀 On whether wearing a suit makes you a better basketball coach (data via Max JR Miller)…
♟️ On Javokhir Sindarov’s rise at the 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament…
🏀 On the recent history of NBA coaches going to college basketball (like Michael Malone)…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🌍 The Week in International Sport: an introduction to baseball5, rugby geography and Max Dowman by Ben Wylie
🏀 NBA Odds Movement Circus: Why latest roller-coaster offers betting value for Rookie of the Year by Doug Kezirian
🏀 Does the NBA Really Need 32 Teams? LeBron, Memphis, and the NBA’s Small-Market Problem by Ethan Strauss
🏀 Much Ado About Switching: Another team just won a championship with a switching-heavy defense. by Jordan Sperber
🏀 ‘Don’t blame me if you miss open looks’: An interview with Lucas Oil Stadium by John Gasaway
🏀 Thinking About the NBA Lottery Reform Proposals by Luke McCartney
🏀 WNBA Free Agency Is Underway: Top 10 WNBA Free Agents by Bob Bellotti
🏀 Ripple: A look at past Final Four success and a new era of Carolina basketball. by Chris Gallo
🏈 Dare to Be Average: Cam Ward and the Year Two Leap by StartKyleOrton
🏈 Dabo’s Decline and the History of CFB’s Guy After the Guy by Split Zone Duo
🏈 NFL scouts on the most polarizing prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft by Go Long
🏈 2026 NFL Draft: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Breakdown by Nick Kehoe
🏈 2026 Risers and Fallers: Two-Weeks Out Edition by Benjamin Robinson
⚾ Sandy Alcántara Has Become Baseball’s Most Dominant Starter Again by Michael McDermott
⚾ The Rise And Fall Of APBA Baseball For Windows by Daniel Evensen
⛳ Is Golf (!) About To Become America’s Most Progressive Sport? by Michael Weinreb
⛳ Where Masters bets go wrong — and how to fix them by Neil Greenberg
🏁 Why NASCAR always gets the delightfully unexpected at Bristol by Nate Ryan
🎲 How to find parlays that are actually worth betting by Neil Greenberg
🥹 Generation Cringe and Countercultural Earnestness by Casey Lewis
▶️ Did Jesus Rise From the Dead? A Debate with Bart Ehrman by Ross Douthat (Note: This is as excellent an example of a respectful, thoughtful — yet also at times disagreeable — conversation as you’ll find.)
▶️ Old YouTube Video
Game of the Week
2004 Masters Final Round Broadcast
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“Alfie” - Dionne Warwick
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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