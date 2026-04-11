In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

📝 What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

📊 Chart(s) of the week:

Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…

🏒 On the long-term decline of save percentage in the NHL…

🏀 On whether wearing a suit makes you a better basketball coach (data via Max JR Miller)…

♟️ On Javokhir Sindarov’s rise at the 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament…

🏀 On the recent history of NBA coaches going to college basketball (like Michael Malone)…

Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

▶️ Old YouTube Video Game of the Week

2004 Masters Final Round Broadcast

🎵 Music to Play Us Out

“Alfie” - Dionne Warwick

Filed under: Weekly Round-up