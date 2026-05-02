Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

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Mark Kolier's avatar
Mark Kolier
3h

Thanks for the mention Neil!

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Kevin O’Connor's avatar
Kevin O’Connor
3h

Thanks for the mention!

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