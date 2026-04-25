The Week That Was (April 20-24, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
⚾ Garret Anderson Was the Angels’ Constant - Last week’s sad news, that the longtime Angels outfielder had passed away at 53, made me recall just what a baseball fixture he was in an era where Anaheim evolved from an also-ran to a perennial contender and champion.
🏀 The Pistons Dominated One NBA. Now They Have to Survive the Other. - Detroit won 60 games during the regular season, but they went into the playoffs as disrespected as just about any No. 1 seed this century… then proceeded to live down to their doubters’ expectations in Game 1 against Orlando. Now tied 1-1, they have to keep fighting to prove they belong among the top contenders.
🏀 The NBA Playoffs Are a Different Sport - Relatedly, I wrote a guest post for Polymarket about how the NBA playoffs are breaking away from the regular season more and more in recent years — in style, but also especially in the relationship between how the former predicts the latter.
⚾ The NL East Is Reverting to Historical Form - History is repeating in this season’s NL East, where the Atlanta Braves are maintaining a steady winning pace while their supposed biggest rivals — the Mets and Phillies — are battling to see who can have the longest losing streak.
🏒 Don’t Tell Buffalo and Montreal the NHL Playoffs Aren’t Any Place For Young Teams - Despite the conventional wisdom about experience winning in the playoffs, two of the three youngest teams in the league — the Sabres and Canadiens — also have decent shots at meeting next round with a conference final berth on the line.
🏁 Tyler Reddick won’t stop winning — so let’s update his season projection - The winningest driver in NASCAR this season claimed another victory last week, so I updated my previous story on how many races he might end up winning, while also introducing a method of estimating Driver Ratings for years prior to 2005.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Machine Learnin’ - In this week’s episode of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I talked about — what else? — Reddick’s latest (and arguably wildest) win, plus we unpacked my story on the most dominant seasons, applied my new method to historical Talladega races, and made our betting and one-and-done picks for the upcoming weekend in Alabama.
🏈 After Fernando Mendoza, Then What? - One of the big questions ahead of this year’s NFL Draft was around the quarterback position — would Mendoza be the lone QB in Round 1? Would Ty Simpson go next, and when? I looked at the history of drafts that did and didn’t have huge gaps between QB1 and QB2, and what that tends to mean. (Which the L.A. Rams apparently decided means they think Simpson was better than everyone else thought!)
🏒 Ranking the top 50 players in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs - As the playoffs were getting underway, I used a multi-year weighted average of my Goals Above Replacement metric to rate the most productive players on postseason rosters this year.
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏈 On players whose NFL Draft positioning rose or fell vs. expected…
⚽ On the suddenly tight EPL race between Arsenal and Man City…
⚾ On the divergent paths of NL East teams…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 The NFL Draft is Getting Older. No One Told the Giants by Club Sportico
🏈 Fernando Mendoza, System QB and Such Small Portions: Ty Simpson and the Perils of Scouting Overconfidence by Mike Tanier
🏈 The biggest mistakes bettors make with NFL win totals — and why it costs them money by Neil Greenberg
🏈 The Football Route Tree: Every Route Explained by Preston Troyer
🏈 Is the time NOW for the New York Giants? A chat with Joe Praino… by Tyler Dunne
🏈 Its Clustering Time! 2026 NFL Draft QB Cluster Analysis by CFBNumbers
🏀 game’s about a bucket* or: dyson daniels and the misunderstood definition of offensive value by iris
🏀 Nielsen’s Magic Trick and the NBA’s Same Old Story and What’s With You People and the Oklahoma City Thunder? The Thunder Are Breaking Basketball (Legally) by Ethan Strauss
🏀 2026 NBA Playoffs: Top Young Player To Watch On Each Playoff Team by Nathan Grubel
🏀 The Value of Losing: On the Spurs, Pistons, and Playoff Experience by Chris Gunther
🏀 The Ten Best Games I Watched This Season by JDB College Hoops
🏀 Remember the 1998-99 Portland Trail Blazers? // This is one of the best forgotten teams. by Nam Tran
⚾ Not All Rich MLB Ballclubs are Created Equal by Edward Egros
⚾ Is Sandy Alcántara Back? How the last old school Cy Young campaign created expectations that might someday be fulfilled by ritmica
⚾ Garrett Mitchell is Having a Silly Season: Look at his BABIP. Look at his strikeout rate. by Baseball Spreadsheets
⚾ Shock and Aww, Shucks: Pitcher Slugging Fortunes and In-Zone Whiff Misfortunes by Michael Cecchini
⚾▶️ Do players-only meetings actually matter? by Foolish Bailey
⛳ The Data Says Hit Driver. Here’s When the Data is Wrong. by Tour Swings Tommy
🏁 F1 Shakes Things Up: The series is making some rule changes ahead of its return to action next month in Miami. by Aaron Bearden
🔮 COPYCAT // Here are the 10 most copied Polymarket wallets by Will Ward and Stand.Trade
🐎▶️ Kentucky Derby qualification details with Steve Kornacki by NBC Sports
▶️ Old YouTube Race
Game of the Week
1988 Winston 500 From Talladega Superspeedway
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Roberta Flack And Donny Hathaway - “Where Is The Love”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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