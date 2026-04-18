The Week That Was (April 13-17, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
⚾ We Should Appreciate the Mike Trout Renaissance While We Can - Just when it seemed like Trout’s MVP-level days were over, he’s off to an elite start again in 2026 — a comeback that not even legends of the past have managed before.
🏈 Quarterback Drafts Are in Their “Feast or Famine” Era - With the help of data from Grinding the Mocks, I looked at just how all-over-the-place positional valuations have swung in recent NFL Drafts, and none have induced more whiplash from year-to-year than QB.
🏒 The Red Wings’ Lost Decade - On the heels of a 25-year streak making the playoffs, Detroit just did the unthinkable and missed the playoffs for a 10th straight season. What happened to franchise legend-turned-GM Steve Yzerman’s plan to save this once-proud team?
🏀 A Defense of the NBA Play-In Tournament - Like most initiatives of the Adam Silver-era NBA, it’s tempting to completely write off the Play-In Tournament as a pointless gimmick. But upon reflection, I realized (to my surprise) that it’s actually doing a lot of things right.
⛳ Rory Held Off the Old Ghosts on Sunday at Augusta - Just when it seemed like Rory McIlroy was going to suffer another of his old, patented Masters collapses, he recomposed himself and saved his Sunday round — while everyone else faltered — to become a two-time (!) champ at the major nobody thought he could win.
🏁 Ty Gibbs just showed how it’s done — is Hocevar next? - After last week’s very successful prediction about Ty Gibbs getting his first career win, I’m back at it what a look at Carson “Hurricane” Hocevar’s chances to join his same-aged peer in Victory Lane.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: The Marioval-est of Mariovals - In this week’s episode of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I talked about Gibbs’ long-awaited first Cup victory at Bristol, and the scary competitors he did it against under pressure. Then we talk about the “Next Ty Gibbs”, and why it might just be Hocevar (or at least why he’s next in line to win from that generation). Finally, we head to the purest of all “Mariovals”, Kansas Speedway, to preview Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 with our betting picks and one-and-done contest drivers of the week.
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⛳ On LIV Golf’s lasting effect of boosting PGA Tour player pay…
🏀 On Steph Curry and the Warriors’ miracle Play-In comeback…
⚾ On Jackie Robinson’s impact upon the Dodgers…
🏀 On college Win Shares for the 2026 WNBA draft class…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏀 The profoundly weird race for Rookie of the Year by Joseph George
🏀 The NBA’s problems are so much bigger than tanking by Matthew Yglesias
🏀 12 Takes on the High Stakes of the NBA Playoffs by 🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb
🏀 NBA Playoffs Explained in One Chart Per Team by Lev Akabas
🏀 How Optimism is on Life Support with 2.5 of the 4 Detroit Pro Sports Teams by Wyatt Long
🏀 The 2026 Champion Ball-Knower of the Year: The humans are a step closer to omniscience by Ken Pomeroy
🏀 2026 Recruitment Rankings: The top 75 men’s basketball prospects in the Class of 2026 by Max Rosenberg
🏀 Look at this Graph // Charts I Liked in March by Chris Gunther
🏀 Steph Curry Still Has What Silicon Valley Lost by Michael Weinreb
⚾▶️ How Baseball’s Greatest Franchise Stopped Winning by 99 Potential
⚾ This Pitching Stat Deserves Your Attention Right Now by ritmica
⚾▶️ This new strategy is not allowed, a breakdown by Jomboy Media
⚾ The NL MVP race of 1985: Doc Gooden’s great year was not enough to convince the writers by Sean
⚾ Corey Kluber was almost part of Brodie Van Wagenen’s wild offseason by Almost A Met
🏒 The Utah Mammoth: The Western Conference’s dark horse by Brendan Farrell
🏒 College hockey’s most decorated program did it again by Craig Meyer
🏒 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Preview: The matchups, rankings, and more by Adam Gretz
🏒 Catching pucks used to hurt and sometimes it still does by Sean Shapiro
🏈 What Noisy Combine Data Really Tells Us About the NFL Draft Board by Edward Egros
🏈 Movin’ to Guard: 2026 NFL Draft Offensive Linemen by Mike Tanier
🏈 Final Thoughts on the 2026 College Football Transfer Portal by Ray Carpenter
🏈 Eagles Fan Shows the Flaw in NFL Broadcasting: A Die-Hard Eagles Fan Turned NFL Streaming Chaos into an Optimization Problem by Ethan Strauss
🏈 Examining the run-stuffing defensive tackle: Are any of the top three worth a first-round pick? by Matthew Coller
🏁 Why there’s no place like Kansas Speedway for NASCAR by Nate Ryan
🏁 F1 Energy Recovery Explained: How 9MJ Per Lap Changes the Game by Formula Reports
⚽ How bad analytics built a Tottenham team that might get relegated by Ryan O'Hanlon
▶️ americacore. by J.J. McCullough
🌪️▶️ How To Tell If It’s a Tornado or Just a Scary Cloud by Tornado Titans
🎞️ What corporate thrillers tell us about the ‘90s economy by Max Read
▶️ Old YouTube Video
Game of the Week
Garrett Anderson Baseball Career Highlights (Note: RIP to the Angels great, who died on Friday)
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“Samba Beach” by Brent Mason
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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