Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers speak in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 17, 2025. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Baseball Classic reached its intense conclusion on Tuesday night, and that means the MLB world can go back to the final handful of laid-back exhibition games on the Grapefruit and/or Cactus League calendar — as God intended for March baseball, if we’re being honest — before Opening Day officially arrives next Wednesday.

(Btw, if you think about it for a second, it is kind of crazy that we throw these guys immediately into a playoff-like atmosphere a few weeks into Spring Training when it’s a WBC year. While studies searching for an injury effect were mixed at best, insurance companies certainly seem to think the WBC is an elevated risk with the regular season right around the corner.)

Anyway, that pivot from the preseason diversion that was the WBC to the actual 2026 MLB season at hand is a good occasion to look at what might be in store once the games start to count… again… this time toward the World Series, not the World Baseball Classic.

One of my annual spring rituals is to gather preseason MLB predictions from a variety of different outlets and aggregate them into a single consensus forecast for the upcoming season. And if we do that for 2026’s crop of teams using the usual cocktail of prognostications from Clay Davenport; Baseball Prospectus; FanGraphs; a regressed-to-mean version of last year’s final Elo ratings; and FanDuel’s preseason over/under win totals, here’s what each is generally calling for:

The outliers at the top and bottom certainly stand out: The Dodgers are the only team whose high-end projection cracked 100 wins (which happened in both FanDuel and BP’s numbers), and their entire range of predicted wins from top to bottom is outside of every other team’s range, aside from the Mariners. Meanwhile, the Rockies are projected to be very bad again, with their Vegas over/under (55.5 wins) being the lowest in the league by nearly 10 wins.

What’s driving some of these numbers? Well, another fun pastime for the baseball preseason is to add up all of the biggest winners and losers of the player-movement derby, which helps explain some (though hardly all) of the projected win totals in the systems above. Using FanGraphs’ tracker, here are the top 2025-26 offseason teams in net Wins Above Replacement added minus subtracted — both in terms of 2025 WAR and projected 2026 WAR:

(The solid vertical and horizontal lines represent an average team in either dimension; the averages stray from zero because of a variety of selection effects that bias teams toward adding better players and losing worse ones.)

The Orioles were the runaway winners of the offseason in terms of net value added — granting that they also spent the fourth-most of any team — by picking up the likes of Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward, Chris Bassitt and Shane Baz (among others) while losing little of consequence. Most teams did not quite do as much as Baltimore, though the Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten some buzz for their solid offseason moves. Both teams are projected to be better by the non-Elo predictors, which indicates roster improvement beyond simple regression to the mean.

Meanwhile, the two worst offseasons belonged to the Phillies and Padres, the latter of whom is an absolute staple at the bottom of these rankings in recent years — for all the difference it has made (which is to say, none) with the team averaging 91.5 wins the past two seasons. But both Philly and San Diego’s ability to keep the ship steady will be tested with offseason losses headlined by starters Dylan Cease and Ranger Suarez.

(Also, the White Sox are a strange one on the chart above — with a net positive projected offseason but a net negative one through the lens of 2025 WAR. That’s because they added Munetaka Murakami and Anthony Kay, both of whom played in Japan last season, while losses like Martín Pérez, Mike Tauchman and Tyler Alexander had produced value last year but aren’t projected for much in 2026. Go figure.)

But what does all of this add up to in terms of the big picture of the season? I soft-launched my 2026 MLB Elo ratings page in anticipation of the new season, but it simply uses last year’s Elo ratings to set this year’s preseason ratings. As such, a team like the Dodgers looks surprisingly muted, coming in at a forecast of 93.1 wins and a 10 percent chance to win the World Series. This will change as the season progresses and a sample of real-life games helps us distinguish good teams from bad, but for now it’s admittedly a little boring.

(Why do I do things this way? Well, for storytelling purposes, I like to have the ratings be able to track a team’s progress over many seasons based on its on-field results, without necessarily incorporating what people thought they would do beforehand. But it’s a limitation when we’re explicitly thinking about what teams will do this season beforehand!)

To compensate for this, I thought it would be interesting to plug an Elo-ized version of the consensus projections from our aggregated forecasts above into the model instead of plain ol’ vanilla regressed-Elo, and run the season simulator on those numbers instead. (This is basically what the old FiveThirtyEight preseason forecast model did back in the day.) Here’s what those results look like:

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers shoot up the probability scale, with a 24 percent chance to win the World Series — no other team is higher than Seattle at 9 percent. (They also have a 98 percent chance to make the playoffs on Day 1, which is wild — but not out of keeping with my research around what a sky-high megapayroll can actually buy you.) The gap in Elo between L.A. and the No. 2-ranked Mariners is the same as the gap between Seattle and a handful of 81-win teams.

This will surely fuel more fears that the Dodgers are ruining baseball and that their dominance inevitably sets MLB up for a prolonged labor conflict next offseason, as the owners seek to impose a salary cap that the players have long resisted at any cost. (This will be done under the guise of competitive balance, but in reality the league will just use the Dodgers as a convenient scapegoat to help accomplish its larger goals.)

Then again, it’s important to note that, even when the model knows how dominant the Dodgers look on paper — they even had one of the best offseasons in our chart above! — there is still a 76 percent chance they don’t win the World Series this year. (Unlike, yes, each of the previous two years.)

Which is another way of saying: Even when the future looks inevitable in March, baseball has a way of bringing chaos to the projections. So we’ll just have to see how the ratings and rankings evolve as the season goes on — and what surprises 2026 has in store for us that the forecasts can’t see coming.

Filed under: Baseball, Statgeekery