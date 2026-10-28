Blake Cashman #51 of the Minnesota Vikings is introduced before the game against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 4, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

For three weeks, the NFL was in a holding pattern around who would be the last undefeated team left standing. One of those teams was the revived-dynasty Kansas City Chiefs, whom I warned might return to being football main-characters again this season. Another was the San Francisco 49ers, who perennially boast one of the league’s most talented rosters and possibly its best coach (in Kyle Shanahan) — plus a pretty damn good QB in the form of Brock Purdy.

But in a wild Week 7 of action, both the Niners and the Chiefs fell, leaving just one remaining undefeated team. And that team is — wait, who? The Minnesota Vikings??

Yes, the Vikings are now the sole remaining unbeaten squad in the NFL this season, after coming back from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. It’s just the seventh time in franchise history that Minnesota has started a season 6-0, and the first time they’ve done it since the promising — if ill-fated — Brett Favre-led 2009 campaign.

Like those ‘09 Vikings, the ‘26 version has a familiar quarterback who made his name elsewhere. But that’s probably where those comparisons end. Rather than being a revival of a Minnesota team with one of the league’s top QBs leading a high-scoring offense, this year’s Vikings are harkening back to a different era of Minnesota football. And I mean very different.