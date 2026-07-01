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Welcome to Wednesday, where we’re coming off a decidedly less chaotic day of World Cup action than the previous set of matches. Despite tying the game in the 74th minute, Côte d’Ivoire’s upset bid fell short when Norway’s Erling Haaland scored a late winner. And then both France — who looks like an absolute wagon — and Mexico won with relative ease, shutting out Sweden and Ecuador, respectively. There was such a dearth of upsets that even the great Serena Williams — normally nobody’s idea of an underdog, except that she was making her return to singles competition at age 44, after nearly four years away — couldn’t conjure the old magic either, falling short against Australia’s Maya Joint. Perhaps we’re in store for greater excitement today, as Belgium-Senegal has “classic” potential and both England and the US are in action as favorites as well. Here’s what else we’re watching on this blessed Bobby Bonilla Day (or, I suppose, Canada Day for our friends up North) for Wednesday:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Soccer:

⚽ World Cup: England (88%) vs. DR Congo (12%) - 12 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup: Belgium (60%) vs. Senegal (40%) - 4 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup: USA (84%) vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (16%) - 8 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup odds: France 37% to win

MLB:

⚾ Tigers (43%) at Yankees (57%) - 1:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Mets (52%) at Blue Jays (48%) - 3:07 p.m. (MLB.tv) - Happy Canada Day 🍁

⚾ Pirates (43%) at Phillies (57%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cardinals (44%) at Braves (56%) - 7:15 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (62%) at Athletics (38%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 34% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 No games. (Liberty won Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday 🏆)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 31% to win WNBA title

NBA:

🏀 LeBron James’ next team - Warriors favored at 48%

Tennis:

🎾 Wimbledon, Round 2 (ESPN/ESPN+) - Jannik Sinner 58% (men’s) and Aryna Sabalenka 26% (women’s) to win

🎾 Novak Djokovic (83%) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (17%) - 12:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+) 🚨

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

I believe that we will (have an 83% chance to) win

One of the most anticipated knockout rounds in US soccer history will get underway tonight with the Americans facing Bosnia and Herzegovina with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line. As we pointed out last week, Team USA has a favorable early path through the knockout bracket, as they’ll face the Bosnians (T-58 in the world football Elo ratings with Cape Verde) and then the winner between Belgium (No. 16) and Senegal (No. 21). Things get harder from there, though, as the US actually has a tougher-than-average path to the semifinals according to Michael Caley’s Path Difficulty measure, considering that Spain and/or Portugal and/or Croatia is likely standing in the way.

Using my aggregator of normalized odds, here is where the US rates relative to other remaining active teams, in terms of its chances of advancing through different rounds of the World Cup:

At 83% to beat Bosnia-Herzegovina, Team USA has the fourth-best advancement odds of any team who has not yet punched its ticket to the Round of 16, trailing only powerhouses Argentina, England and Spain. The US isn’t as good as those teams, but they’ll be playing an easier opponent (per Elo) than the latter two and an equally-ranked one to Argentina. It would be disappointing if the Americans didn’t get through to the next round.

After that, it’s an interesting question as to whether the US can finally break through beyond the point in the tournament where they’ve stalled out in each of their past three World Cup appearances. Conditional on beating Bosnia-Herzegovina, the US would have a 56% chance to beat the Belgium-Senegal winner, though obviously it would be more favorable for the Americans if the lower-rated side (Senegal) wins there.

Beyond that, they would still have just an 18% chance to make the semis, a 6% chance to make the final and a 3% chance to win the World Cup — meaning, most likely, the best the US can realistically hope for is a Round of 32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina and a Round of 16 win over either Belgium or Senegal. Anything after that is icing on the cake of what has been a very successful co-hosting effort thus far.

(In fact, all of the hosts have been doing well: Mexico and Canada are both into the Round of 16 already, so the US has to win tonight just to keep up there. And Mexico also has a very respectable 43% chance to advance past the England-Congo winner next, while Canada is 29% to beat Morocco.)

The path to improving all of those odds, though, starts tonight for the Stars and Stripes against Bosnia and Herzegovina — and with it, the chance for US soccer to keep building even more anticipation than it has arguably ever had.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Shootout math



Part of what made Monday so special was the fact that both upsets — Paraguay over Germany and Morocco over the Netherlands — came in tense penalty-kick shootouts, where the win probability can swing wildly with every goal, save and miss. Since we’re bound to have more of those in this World Cup soon, I figured I would dredge up this handy guide from my time at FiveThirtyEight, showing each team’s odds to win a PK shootout depending on the sequence of makes and misses. The big takeaway: Things can snowball quickly after just a few kicks, with odds getting to 77% for the team kicking first if the shootout starts make-miss (or miss-make for the team kicking second), and ballooning to 91% for the team kicking second within just three total kicks if they go miss-make-miss. (Relatedly, a 2-goal lead at any point is almost always insurmountable.) So keep this chart nearby the next time a World Cup game goes to penalties, if only to know exactly how terrified each fan base should be after every kick:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏁 “Max Verstappen ‘Wasn’t Born to Race in the Midfield’, Says Manager Amid McLaren Speculation” by Formula Reports

⚾ “A Home Run for His Shattered Homeland” by Jeff Kallman

📝 “Insiders, ethics, and The Athletic” by Brian Moritz

⚾ “Mookie Betts and Frank Robinson are more alike than you think” by Mark Kolier

⚾ “Banning The DH: The movement that failed” by Daniel Evensen

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (7/2)

⚽ World Cup: Spain vs. Austria / Portugal vs. Croatia / Switzerland vs. Algeria 🚨

⚾ MLB: Padres at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Mercury at Storm

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Round 2

⛳ Golf: John Deere Classic (TPC Deere Run - Silvis, IL)

Friday (7/3)

⚽ World Cup: Australia vs. Egypt / Argentina vs. Cape Verde / Colombia vs. Ghana 🚨

⚾ MLB: Padres at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Lynx at Liberty

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Round 3

⛳ Golf: John Deere Classic

Saturday (7/4) - Happy Independence Day to our American readers! 🗽

⚽ World Cup: Canada vs. Morocco / Paraguay vs. France 🚨

⚾ MLB: Cardinals at Cubs

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Dream

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Round 3

⛳ Golf: John Deere Classic

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.