USA’s players during the Women’s Curling match against Great Britain at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, on day twelve of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Italy. (Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

My introduction to Olympic curling was not a noble one. It was 2006, I was barely 20, and the U.S. women’s team — nicknamed the “Curl Girls” and splashed across every media outlet that would have them — had a captain with whom I was, to put it plainly, completely smitten. I watched every end of every game with the kind of focus I had never previously applied to a sport played with a broom.

They lost. Badly. But somewhere amidst the disappointment, I found myself actually getting into the game itself: the stone-sliding, the sweeping, the “chess on ice” strategy, the intensity of it all. Curling, it turns out, had been worth watching all along. I had just needed the wrong reason to start doing it.

Ever since, I get totally obsessed with curling every time the Winter Olympics roll around. (Even if I, like most Americans, fall off with it a bit in between.) Men’s, women’s, mixed-doubles? You name it. By the time the 2018 U.S. men’s team shocked the world by winning gold in Pyeongchang — and I got the chance to actually meet them — I was able to hold my own in the conversation, knowing my draws from my hammers, my shot-rocks from my double-takeouts.

Across all the years that followed, though, there’s still one thing I haven’t seen yet: An American women’s team breakthrough on the medal podium, fulfilling the Curl Girls’ original promise. But it’s something that could finally change this week.

Entering the final day of round-robin play on Thursday, the U.S. women have a real path to make the semifinals. Currently sitting in a tie for third place in the standings, all that needs to happen is either a head-to-head win over Switzerland (which the prediction markets were assigning about a 30-35 percent probability to on Wednesday night) or a loss by Great Britain against Italy (which had a 75 percent chance of happening), implying about an 80 percent chance to make the knockout round of the tournament.

If it happens, it would be the first time since 2002 — 24 years ago — that the American women made it that far, setting up a shot at that long-awaited medal for the first time ever:

At the same time the women are rising within the Olympic curling ranks, the men have drifted in the opposite direction — struggling this year to maintain the standard they set not so long ago.

In hindsight, those 2006 Olympics made for a fascinating study in Team USA contrasts: While the women’s team drew most of the media attention but ultimately flopped in Torino, the unassuming American men (led by skip Pete Fenson) won 6 of their 9 round-robin matches to make the semifinals, then ended up winning the bronze-medal match over Great Britain for the first podium showing in U.S. curling history.

That set the tone for the men to be the more competitive side as a general rule. Over the past two decades, they’ve been the ones delivering the program’s defining moments — following that 2006 bronze with an incredible run to the gold in 2018, with a solid top-four finish (and a trip to the semis) in 2022 as well. The women, by contrast, remained stuck outside the medal picture, seemingly unable to make anything except small, incremental gains.

But 2026 may yet be the year for the U.S. women curlers to shine. While the men are 4-5 and needed a convoluted set of outside events to transpire overnight in order to sneak into the semis on a tiebreaker, the women control their own destiny.

They already have a bit of history in their pocket this month, too — as Cory Thiesse became the first American woman to ever earn an Olympic curling medal, when she and Korey Dropkin went all the way to the mixed-doubles final before losing to Sweden, earning themselves the silver medal.

Cory (Thiesse) and Korey (Dropkin) show off their silver medals.

In terms of curling percentages, Thiesse was the second-best of the 10 women who competed in the mixed-doubles tournament, trailing only Jennifer Dodds of Great Britain (an Olympic gold medalist and former world champion), while Dropkin was the best of the 10 men. Now, Thiesse is the “third” for captain Tabitha Peterson on the U.S. women’s team, part of a group that doesn’t really have any weak links in terms of their performance in the round-robins thus far:

(It might be a good sign when your lowest-ranked player, relative to their position, just won the first medal by a woman in program history roughly a week ago.)

Of course, even if this U.S. team does end up breaking through to the semifinals, they would be heavy underdogs to win gold, with just a 7 percent chance on Wednesday night per Polymarket (compared with at least a 25 percent chance for the other most likely semifinalists — Switzerland, Sweden and Canada):

But even making it that far, with a chance at earning a medal after going into the tournament as a relative longshot, would represent a long-overdue inflection point for the U.S. women’s curling team. It would mean that the steady, incremental gains finally added up to something tangible — and shiny.

And, yes, for those of us who started watching for the wrong reasons many years ago, it would feel like the completion of a full fandom story-arc two decades in the making.

