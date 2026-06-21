Alex Freeman of the United States celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Australia at Seattle Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The United States could scarcely have asked for a better start to the 2026 World Cup. Playing at home as a co-host nation (alongside Mexico and Canada), Team USA opened the tournament with a dominating 4-1 win over Group D rival Paraguay, then backed it up with a 2-0 victory last Friday over Australia. Heading into this week — and the group-stage finale against Türkiye on Thursday — the U.S. doesn’t even need to sweat making the knockouts: Paraguay’s subsequent win over the Turks clinched a group win for the Americans, only the third time that has ever happened (joining 1930 and 2010).

We know that host countries tend to do a lot better at the World Cup, and Canada and Mexico are also doing well — both are bound for the knockouts, with El Tri also winning Group A and Les Rouges favored to win Group B as well. The expanded format of this year’s World Cup made the group stage a lot less stressful for halfway-decent teams anyway, and the U.S. went into the tournament knowing it would very likely make the knockouts whether it won the group or not.

But it’s also undeniable that Team USA has been one of the biggest breakout teams of the group stage so far — and in fact, arguably one of the greatest first-round breakout squads in World Cup history by the numbers. The real question now might simply be, how much does that actually matter going forward?