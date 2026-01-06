Greetings this Tuesday — and perhaps you got more sleep than usual last night, coming off our first week without Monday Night Football since early September. (Or was that just me?) But that’s not to say things have been quiet in the sports world to start the week. Among other pieces of news, a bunch of NFL coaches just got fired — we’ll talk about who might replace them below — and the NBA title front-runner Oklahoma City Thunder lost by 27 as 16-point home favorites against a Charlotte Hornets squad that’s 10 games under .500. Crazy times! Here’s what we have our eyes on today as the week rolls on:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Heat (32%) at T-Wolves (68%)* - 8 p.m.

🏀 Spurs (68%) at Grizzlies (32%) - 8 p.m.

NHL:

🏒 Avalanche (54%) at Lightning (46%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Stars (44%) at Hurricanes (56%) - 7 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Duke (53%) at Louisville (47%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Georgia (21%) at Florida (79%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Texas Tech (29%) at Houston (71%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 Oregon (28%) at USC (72%) - 10 p.m. (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ West Ham United (31%) vs. Nottingham Forest (40%) - 3 p.m.

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Not-so-forever Young

Back on December 22, we told you all about this prediction market, which tracks the most likely NBA players to be moved by their current teams before the trade deadline on February 5. But at the time, one name was not especially high — and that has changed a lot with recent news.

This week, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that four-time All Star guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are working together to build a trade that would effectively bring an end to Young’s eight-year run as the face of the franchise. The news comes after the team declined to offer the 27-year-old a contract extension last summer; Young has two years and roughly $95 million remaining on his deal (which includes a player option for next season). But the Hawks seem eager to move on earlier than that, and the chances of a trade involving Young have steadily risen while Atlanta’s playoff odds have been sagging since the beginning of December:

When Young first joined the Hawks in 2018 — through a draft-day trade with Dallas for Luka Dončić (who was himself abruptly traded last season after years of being the face of that franchise, ironically enough) — his audacious deep-shooting and scoring swagger made him feel like Atlanta’s own Steph Curry, a jolt of stardom for a franchise long starved of that. But the shine has been coming off of Young’s star for a while now, as Atlanta’s progress toward a championship with him as their best player stalled: after a trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021, the Hawks lost in Round 1 of the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, and they were eliminated via the play-in tournament in both 2024 and 2025.

This season, injuries have limited Young to just 10 games, and as the Hawks’ playoff odds hang in the balance, the team has not so quietly been more effective without him on the floor — posting a 2-8 record in the games he’s played, versus 15-13 when he’s been out. While that figure has seen a lot of mileage this week, and it might be a bit overplayed by now, it speaks to real concerns that Young isn’t truly among the elite in the league. (He has never once been an above-average defender according to my LAKER player ratings, for instance, and for the first time this year, his offensive contributions aren’t outweighing his defensive liabilities.)

But that’s not to say Young can’t flourish elsewhere. And where might that be? According to Kalshi’s odds on Young’s next destination, the Wizards are the most likely to gain his services — they may in fact be the only team that makes sense to acquire Young — though Washington’s odds have dipped a lot in recent hours after peaking around 90% last night. Wherever he goes, though, Young will probably need to reinvent himself, as tends to happen when a player goes from franchise icon to trade asset.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Coaching carousel



The start of the week brought with it an annual NFL tradition: “Black Monday,” in which hot-seat coaches found out their fate, for better or (mostly) worse. In the maelstrom, four coaches were let go — Jonathan Gannon of the Cardinals, Pete Carroll of the Raiders, Kevin Stefanski of the Browns, and Raheem Morris of the Falcons — bringing the total number of NFL coaching vacancies to six. Who will fill those jobs? Per Kalshi, here are the top three front-runners for each position:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (1/7)

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Celtics

🏀 NBA: Clippers at Knicks

🏒 NHL: Stars at Capitals

⚽ EPL: Fulham vs. Chelsea

🏀 MBB: Alabama at Vanderbilt

🏀 WBB: Ohio State at Illinois

Thursday (1/8)

🏈 CFB: Miami vs. Ole Miss (College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Cavs at T-Wolves

🏒 NHL: Senators at Avalanche

🏒 NHL: Oilers at Jets

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Canadiens

⚽ EPL: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

🏀 WBB: Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Friday (1/9)

🏈 CFB: Oregon vs. Indiana (College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Grizzlies

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Suns

🏀 NBA: Raptors at Celtics

🏒 NHL: Kings at Jets

⚽ Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We'll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary.

