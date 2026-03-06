Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here! Read the archive here.

It’s Friday, and that means the weekend is either basically here or soon at hand. And hopefully that also means everyone will get a chance to partake in another jam-packed weekend on the sports calendar. We’ll get a trade deadline in the NHL this afternoon; we’ll crown major women’s basketball conference champs this weekend (or on Monday — we see you, Big East); the men’s hoops regular season will come to a close with all kinds of bubble intrigue (more on that later); the World Baseball Classic will get into full swing; and the 2026 Formula 1 season will get underway in Australia. Read on below for our take on how sweeping new rules across the sport have radically reshaped the championship odds and given us a very unique favorite. But all of that is still not everything on the weekend slate! Here’s a rundown of what to watch for overall in the next few days:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Friday (3/6)

⚾ WBC: Puerto Rico (78%) vs. Colombia (22%)* - 6 p.m. (FS1)

⚾ WBC: United States (98%) vs. Brazil (2%) - 8 p.m. (FOX) (So we’re sayin’ there’s a chance, Brazil…)

🏀 NBA: Mavs (11%) at Celtics (89%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 NBA: Heat (27%) at Hornets (73%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Blazers (32%) at Rockets (68%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Knicks (53%) at Nuggets (47%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Clippers (25%) at Spurs (75%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 NHL: Trade Deadline - 3 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Panthers (40%) at Red Wings (60%) - 7 p.m. (NHL Net)

🏒 NHL: Avalanche (52%) at Stars (48%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes (52%) at Oilers (48%) - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 NHL: Wild (51%) at Golden Knights (49%) - 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏀 MBB: Miami (OH) (69%) at Ohio (31%) - 9 p.m. (ESPN2) (Miami goes for an undefeated regular season)

🏀 WBB: Oklahoma (21%) at LSU (79%) - 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 MBB conference tournaments: ASUN, Big South, MAAC, Missouri Valley, Summit League quarterfinals; Ohio Valley semifinals

🏀 WBB conference tournaments: ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, Atlantic 10, Summit League quarterfinals; Big East first round; Ohio Valley, SoCon semifinals

⛳ Golf: Arnold Palmer Invitational (Ludvig Åberg 18% to win)

🎾 Tennis: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) - Men’s: Carlos Alcaraz 48% to win; Women’s: Aryna Sabalenka 29% to win

Saturday (3/7)

⚾ WBC: South Korea (10%) vs. Japan (90%) - 5 a.m. (FS1)

⚾ WBC: Great Britain (3%) vs. United States (97%) - 8 p.m. (FOX)

🏀 NBA: Magic (29%) at T-Wolves (71%) - 3 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

🏀 NBA: Sixers (40%) at Hawks (60%) - 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 NBA: Warriors (17%) at Thunder (83%) - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏒 NHL: Capitals (47%) at Bruins (53%) - 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏒 NHL: Rangers (41%) at Devils (59%) - 3 p.m. (ABC)

🏒 NHL: Lightning (63%) at Maple Leafs (37%) - 7 p.m. (NHL Net)

🏀 MBB: Vandy (33%) at Tennessee (67%) - 2 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 MBB: UNC (9%) at Duke (91%) - 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 MBB conference tournaments: Ohio Valley championship; ASUN, Big South, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Summit League semifinals; SoCon, Sun Belt quarterfinals

🏀 WBB conference tournaments: Ohio Valley championship; ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, Atlantic 10, ASUN, Summit League semifinals; Big East quarterfinals

⚽ FA Cup: Newcastle United (29%) vs. Manchester City (47%) - 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

⛳ Golf: Arnold Palmer Invitational

🎾 Tennis: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells)

🏁 F1: Qatar Airways Australian GP (George Russell 29% to win)

🏁 IndyCar: Good Ranchers 250 (Phoenix Raceway) - 3 p.m.

🥊 UFC 326: Max Holloway (65%) vs. Charles Oliveira (35%) - 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday (3/8)

⚾ WBC: Australia (5%) vs. Japan (95%) - 6 a.m. (FS1)

⚾ WBC: Netherlands (13%) vs. Dominican Republic (87%) - 12 p.m. (FOX)

🏀 NBA: Celtics (50%) at Cavs (50%) - 1 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 NBA: Knicks (57%) at Lakers (43%) - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 NBA: Rockets (37%) at Spurs (63%) - 8 p.m. (NBC)

🏒 NHL: Wild (40%) at Avalanche (60%) - 2 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 NHL: Bruins (45%) at Penguins (55%) - 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 NHL: Red Wings (54%) at Devils (46%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 NHL: Oilers (49%) at Golden Knights (51%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 MBB: Michigan State (27%) at Michigan (73%) - 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

🏀 MBB conference tournaments: ASUN, Big South, Missouri Valley, Summit League championships; MAAC, Patriot League, SoCon, Sun Belt semifinals

🏀 WBB conference tournaments: ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, Atlantic 10, Big South, SoCon, Summit League championships; Big East, MAAC, Sun Belt semifinals

⛳ Golf: Arnold Palmer Invitational

🎾 Tennis: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells)

🏁 NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 500 (Phoenix Raceway) (Ryan Blaney 16% to win) - 3:30 p.m.

🏏 Cricket: India (69%) vs. New Zealand (31%) (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final) - 9:30 a.m.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

A new Formula

The 2026 Formula 1 season begins this Saturday night (or Sunday afternoon, if you’re local) with the Australian Grand Prix. But if you’re just catching up with the sport since the end of last season, don’t expect a continuation of 2025’s hierarchy.

A massive regulatory reset — frequently described as the most dramatic in modern F1 history — has completely upended the sport’s competitive landscape. The TL;DR is that 2026 will see the introduction of new rules, new engines, new aerodynamics, new teams and manufacturers, new fuel, new tires, and other new technological developments.

(But aside from that, everything is business as usual!)

The result of these changes has been a very different leaderboard in the prediction market championship odds than we might have expected from the standings at the end of last season:

The leading favorite is not defending champion Lando Norris from McLaren, nor his teammate Oscar Piastri (who led the championship for a solid portion of 2025). It is also not four-time former champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Instead, it’s George Russell of Mercedes, who has until now never finished better than fourth in the drivers’ standings in a season.

This makes Russell an incredibly rare favorite — just the second since at least 2000 (joining Kimi Räikkönen in 2007) to go into a season as the market’s title pick without either being the defending champion or a multi-time former champion.

That last stat speaks to how dynastic F1 tends to be, with most seasons being part of some multiyear run of dominance or another. (Of the 27 titles from 1998-2024, 23 were won by a driver who was in the midst of a championship streak.) So if Norris’ title last year is truly a one-off, that would be an anomaly in the history of the sport, especially recently.

But then again, the rule changes and new technical innovations — which Mercedes and Ferrari seem to have a better handle on than McLaren — are so significant this season that 2026 promises to usher in an entirely new era of the sport. Already in the odds, we see that shift producing winners, losers, and trends to keep an eye on as the season actually gets underway on the track.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Stop, thief!



One of the most fascinating aspects of the NCAA tournament bubble is the concept of “bid-stealing.” This is the phenomenon whereby a lower-rated team from a conference whose favorite may already be safely in the field of 68 wins an automatic bid. By doing so, they don’t just take their own spot — they “steal” an at-large bid from the national bubble, effectively deleting one of the available spots for another team elsewhere by shifting the tournament cut line.

Who might commit such an act upon this year’s NCAA men’s bubble? Well, here are the teams, according to Bart Torvik’s TourneyCast™ projections, that:

Come from conferences projected for some bids — but not too many. These are leagues like the Mountain West or A-10 that are meaningfully projected for more than one bid, but no more than three. In these leagues, an upset not only changes the name of the conference’s entry on the bracket, but it also adds a brand-new team to the field.

Are “auto-bid or bust.” These teams have a less than 50% chance of making the tournament as an at-large selection, per Torvik. In other words, the selection committee probably wouldn’t invite them to The Big Dance… unless they were forced to by a conference tournament trophy.

Are statistical favorites to play spoiler. Among that group, these are the teams with the highest probability of actually winning their conference tournament and securing an auto-bid:

The big one to watch is Akron, which is actually favored to win the Mid-American Conference despite Miami of Ohio being undefeated. If they win the conference, the NCAA selection committee will most likely have to also include Miami as a second team from the conference, stealing a bid from the bubble.

Chief among the other situations to pay attention to is what happens in the Mountain West: if Utah State doesn’t win the conference and San Diego State or New Mexico does, that’s enough of a dilemma (do both SDSU and UNM make it, or just one?), but if a team like Grand Canyon or Boise State wins, that means the committee must include Utah State, the auto-bid, and possibly at least one of the Aztecs/Lobos. (A lesser version of this plays out in the West Coast Conference, where there should be room for Gonzaga, Santa Clara, and Saint Mary’s… but maybe not.)

And then, VCU (or especially Dayton) could steal a bid from the national bubble by winning the Atlantic 10 over Saint Louis, forcing the committee to put multiple teams — maybe as many as three? — from the conference in the field. So there’s a lot to keep in mind here as we look ahead to the final weekend of the regular season and the start of conference tournaments next week.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (3/9)

⚾ WBC: South Korea vs. Australia

⚾ WBC: Mexico vs. United States

🏀 NBA: Nuggets vs. Thunder

🏀 NBA: 76ers vs. Cavaliers

🏒 NHL: Mammoth vs. Blackhawks

🏒 NHL: Kings vs. Blue Jackets

🏀 MBB: SoCon, Sun Belt championships; CAA, Horizon, West Coast semifinals; Big Sky, Southland quarterfinals

🏀 WBB: ASUN, Big East, MAAC, Sun Belt championships; Horizon, Mountain West, West Coast, America East semifinals; Northeast, Patriot League quarterfinals

Tuesday (3/10)

⚾ WBC: Canada vs. Puerto Rico

⚾ WBC: Italy vs. United States

🏀 NBA: Celtics vs. Spurs

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves vs. Lakers

🏒 NHL: Penguins vs. Hurricanes

🏒 NHL: Oilers vs. Avalanche

⚽ Champions League: Barcelona vs. Newcastle

🏀 MBB: CAA, Horizon, MAAC, Northeast, West Coast championships; Big Sky, Southland semifinals; ACC, Big 12, Big Ten first rounds

🏀 WBB: Horizon, Mountain West, West Coast championships; Big Sky semifinals; Southland quarterfinals

Wednesday (3/11)

⚾ WBC: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela

⚾ WBC: Italy vs. Mexico

🏀 NBA: Nuggets vs. Rockets

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves vs. Clippers

🏒 NHL: Flyers vs. Capitals

🏒 NHL: Senators vs. Canadiens

⚽ Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

⚽ Champions League: PSG vs. Chelsea

🏀 MBB: Big Sky, Patriot League, Southland championships; ACC, Big 12, Big Ten second rounds; SEC, Big East first rounds

🏀 WBB: Big Sky championship; Southland semifinals; MAC, CUSA, MEAC, SWAC quarterfinals

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

