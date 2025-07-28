Tarik Skubal looks on from the dugout as his Detroit Tigers give away the lead against the Texas Rangers on July 20, 2025. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There is a concept — first introduced by Bill James, and occasionally revived by folks like my old 538 colleague

— called “

”, which essentially says that some performances are so rare and extreme, so exclusively limited to the greats of the sport, that we can draw meaningful inferences from them despite coming in a comparatively small sample of data.

Usually this comes in a positive context: Nate Silver, for instance, used a version of it to argue that Jeremy Lin’s unforgettable 2012 hot streak made Lin more likely to at least be a pretty good NBA player going forward. But there’s no reason it can’t also be turned around on negative feats — which brings us to the 2025 Detroit Tigers.

Building on their impressive breakout a year ago, the Tigers ranked among the best teams in baseball for much of the first half of this season, rising as high as No. 3 in the Elo ratings for the first time since early in the 2015 season. Tarik Skubal was pitching like an MVP candidate, Javy Baez had revived his career and the team as a whole sent a league-high six players to the All-Star Game. In a wide-open year for top contenders, there was no reason why the Tigers couldn’t make a run at the World Series or even the championship.

But then the wheels suddenly and inexplicably fell off. After sweeping the Guardians and winning the first two games of their early-July series against the Rays, Detroit embarked on a six-game losing streak, beat the Rangers in a Skubal start they tried to give away late, and then lost six straight again before finally beating up on the Blue Jays on Sunday. Through Saturday, the Tigers had lost 12 times in a 13-game span, part of a surprisingly long stretch of sub-.500 play for them that even now extends back 57 games, or more than half of the season, and spanned 61 games at its peak through Saturday.

So the signature-significance question here is this: What do sudden slumps like these say about would-be contenders? Do any World Series-bound teams (and especially champs) ever have stretches like this during the season and still recover? Or is a horrid stretch of play generally outside the distribution of possibilities for an eventual pennant winner?