Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) falls to the floor holding his shoulder during a play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Paycom Center on Oct 25, 2026. (Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

When the Oklahoma City Thunder’s core was healthy and at its peak over the past few seasons, there was a reason why they were one of the most feared collections of young talent ever assembled by a league champion.

OKC won the 2024-25 NBA title with a +12.8 net rating, which remains the second-highest in a season since the 1976-77 ABA merger — trailing only Michael Jordan and the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls at +13.4 — and they were also the second-youngest champs in that span, with an average roster age of 24.8 — higher than only the 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers at 24.5.

Yes, this team had MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the headliner, but it also boasted Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins — all of whom played a meaningful role in the title victory at age 26 or younger that season. It was the kind of young, championship-ready core that seemed destined to dominate the league for years to come.

But ever since, the Thunder have also served as proof for just how much attrition even the most carefully-constructed NBA champion can face, especially in the current era of unprecedented leaguewide parity.