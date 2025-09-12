Jake Burger of the Texas Rangers bats against the Milwaukee Brewers during the game at Globe Life Field on September 9, 2025. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Back in March, as the 2025 MLB season got underway, I made a list of what I called “boom or bust” teams to watch — ballclubs that could either win the World Series or completely flame out, depending on which version showed up.

And of course, the Texas Rangers were on the list. How could they not be?

Not after the past three years of whiplash — from back-to-back 90+ loss seasons in 2021 and 2022 to a “store-bought” title in 2023, built on expensive stars and unexpectedly great role players, to the injury-riddled hangover that followed in 2024 — and not with a roster whose ceiling and floor still sat as far apart as any contender’s on Opening Day.

If the case for volatility in Texas’s experiment was proved both by its upside in 2023 and its downside in 2024, then the 2025 version has been an exercise in demonstrating that full range of outcomes all over again, this time within the span of a single season.