Chicago Bears players during filming of the Super Bowl Shuffle in Chicago, Illinois in 1985. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Once upon a time — precisely 40 years ago, to be exact — an NFL team released a smash-hit rap song celebrating its own impending Super Bowl victory… with a month left to go in the regular season.

That team was the 1985 Chicago Bears, who recorded their iconic “Super Bowl Shuffle” music video on Dec. 3, 1985 — the day after suffering their only loss of the entire season against Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. At the height of the MTV era, the Bears entered the music-video arms race through Dick Meyer, a record executive who convinced wide receiver Willie Gault and a handful of teammates to dance and rap about themselves onstage at Park West, a Chicago nightclub.

The song itself? Though it sold like crazy in the moment, “corny” might be one way to describe it by today’s standards, or at least very much of its time. In that way, it comes to us practically preserved in amber, a fossil from the short-lived age of both team songs and a genre known as the “Try-n-Rap” — in which non-rappers, well, try their hand at rapping. Plenty has been written about the origins and musical contents of the song, though, especially in the wake of HBO’s documentary about “The Shuffle” released last month.

Instead, I want to focus on the sheer confidence required to put the song out in the first place — especially, again, before the season was even over — and why that’s been largely absent from today’s sports landscape.

Underneath its goofy exterior, the Super Bowl Shuffle is a clear statement of intent by the ‘85 Bears about winning Super Bowl XX. Walter Payton says as much in the very first verse: “We’ve had the goal since training camp / To give Chicago a Super Bowl champ.”