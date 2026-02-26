A review of ABS, or automatic ball-strike, is shown on the scoreboard during the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Caitlin O’Hara/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

We’ve all done it at some point in our lives as baseball fans. Maybe it was in the upper deck at Yankee Stadium — or maybe just leaning against a chain-link fence at a Little League field. But we’ve screamed our lungs out at an umpire, told them they’re blind, and that they needed to be replaced by someone (or something, anything!) more competent.

Well, MLB finally agreed. (Sort of.) Officially now as spring training games are getting underway, the sport will feature Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenges going forward. This system allows pitchers, catchers or hitters to appeal (at least) two human-umpire calls per team per game, triggering a tennis-like review process using Hawk-Eye tracking cameras to pinpoint whether the pitch clipped the “strike zone” — and we’ll get into what exactly that means in a second — or not, with the potential to overturn the call on the field.

There are all kinds of additional wrinkles around the actual mechanics of the ABS rollout — successful challenges will not count against a team’s supply going forward, challenge bids must be called for immediately, managers and coaches can’t call for them, etc. — and you can read all about them here. The process has been extensively tested in the minor leagues, to generally positive reviews from fans and players.

But philosophically speaking, I’m most interested in what happens when you take a concept defined by rules one way, implemented by humans another (evolving) way for 155 years, and then apply technology to define it a totally separate way in what promises to be some of the most important moments of the season.

The strike zone itself has always been a bit of a fuzzy concept. Defined in the official rules of baseball as “that area over home plate the upper limit of which is a horizontal line at the midpoint between the top of the shoulders and the top of the uniform pants, and the lower level is a line at the hollow beneath the kneecap,” it sounds like it should be a pentagonal prism with perfectly straight sides and a flat top and bottom, the levels of which are determined by the player’s height and batting stance.

Of course, in practice, it has always been more like a blob (or, more technically, a superellipse with imperfectly-defined sides) than a rigid geometrical shape — with dimensions that, at baseline, vary meaningfully based on factors such as the handedness of the batter and pitcher, and the height of the batter.

Furthermore, pitches thrown to any of the rulebook-rectangle zone’s four corners are, traditionally, significantly less likely to be called a strike than expected based on calls in the rest of the zone. At the same time, pitches just outside the zone — if they’re vertically centered — or just above or below it — if they’re horizontally centered — are more likely to be called strikes by human umpires than the rulebook definition would suggest.

And then we get into situation-specific effects on the human-called strike zone.

In a 2013 post at Baseball Prospectus — appropriately titled “The Living Strike Zone” — Jon Roegele found that the strike zone consistently expands as an inning nears its end: In his data from around the turn of the 2010s, the average zone with two outs was called roughly 36-42 square inches larger than with no outs. And one of the best findings in this genre of research was that the umpire also seems to situationally adjust the size of the strike zone depending on the ball-strike count, favoring whichever side of the batter-pitcher is behind.

Here’s a great, classic chart from FanGraphs’ Matthew Carruth to illustrate this effect on called-strike probability in action at the extremes (3-0 versus 0-2 counts):

Carruth found that the human zone becomes progressively larger when the pitcher falls behind — reaching its maximum size at 3-0, when a pitch that would be a 50-50 toss-up in an 0-2 count instead becomes a strike roughly 85 percent of the time. Conversely, the zone shrinks as the pitcher gains the edge — to the point that its size at 0-2 is only 64 percent as large as it is in a 3-0 count.

This is all part of a phenomenon that John Walsh of the Hardball Times called the “Compassionate Umpire”: The idea that, either subconsciously or consciously, umpires subtly adjust how they call a game to keep things more even between the favorite and underdog in a given situation. Perhaps this is to give things the veneer of fairness, or simply a bias toward avoiding having their subjective call be what ends a plate appearance, inning or game (also known in basketball terms as “swallowing the whistle”).

At best, the leeway to selectively do this can help create close games and dramatic moments, for the same reason every game of NBA Jam seems to come down to the final shot. At worst, it also gave certain umpires a permission structure to be actively horrible at their jobs, like an Angel Hernandez or Eric Gregg:

At the same time, the introduction of PITCHf/x (and later Statcast) to officially measure umpires’ performance led to a dramatic uptick in ball-strike accuracy versus the theoretical boundaries of the rulebook zone — a trend that continues to this day (more or less). By making the edges of the zone less “fuzzy” and more uniform, umpires have begun to converge upon the ABS’ robo-ump zone on their own. Viewed that way, the formal introduction of a literal automated strike zone is just another signpost along the road to perfectly-adjudicated ball-strike calls.

But is perfection what we really want? Is it even possible?

For more than a century and a half, the strike zone has been as much a relationship as a rule — between pitcher and catcher, batter and battery, umpire and crowd, moment and context. Ball-strike calls were never perfectly consistent, though some were certainly more imperfect than others. Yet that negotiated, human version of the strike zone is the one the sport has played, practiced and calibrated itself around for generations.

Blatantly unfair calls — pitches a foot outside, games decided by incompetence — are one thing. But a technologically-defined strike zone doesn’t merely eliminate the egregious misses. It formalizes a different definition of the zone itself, one derived from flat planes and fixed boundaries rather than any kind of feel for the game. In doing so, it shifts the standard away from how the zone has actually functioned all these years — toward a rigidity that was written into the rulebook, but perhaps never truly intended to be enforced that way.

(In fact, the ABS zone is not actually even the one technically described in the rulebook anyway. Experiments with a 3D zone created too many inconsistent calls, as did setting the zone at the front of the plate in the familiar “K-Zone” from TV broadcasts. Because of this, the ABS zone is defined as a two-dimensional plane set in the middle of the plate — a decision that isn’t without its own level of controversy.)

MLB itself will tell you that ABS is deliberately a compromise between purely giving in to our robot overlords and letting human mistakes ruin the sport. (They even take pains to note that a move to full ABS was rejected in favor of preserving the human element of umpiring — and the catcher pitch-framing that benefits from it.) And I appreciate the fact that, most of the time, the traditionally-umpired zone will still maintain its primacy.

But ABS is not intended for the ordinary moments of the game. Teams are already strategizing around how best to deploy their challenges in high-leverage moments, and which players to trust with making those calls. (Catchers, who have the best vantage point — and are probably the most perceptive players on the field anyway — have the best accuracy in test exercises.) So ABS is going to be used almost exclusively in the most contentious, high-stakes scenarios — giving its definition of the strike zone (rather than the historical one) disproportionate weight.

And, confusingly, that means baseball will need to simultaneously juggle something like four different strike zones at once — the rulebook zone, the TV zone, the traditional human-defined zone, and the new ABS zone with its mid-plate plane:

Players themselves won’t have to think about all of those different zones at once, of course. But they will have to care about two of them: The human-called one for the majority of the game — less “compassionate” than it used to be, but still subject to umpires’ traditional unconscious biases — and the cold logic of the ABS for select moments of maximum consequence.

And that will be the real shift here. For the entire history of the game, the strike zone has been negotiated in real time, a living, breathing entity animated by the demands of the moment in addition to the technicality of the rules. Now, in the moments that matter most, it will be judged by a fixed geometric standard that neither knows nor cares about any of that history.

That means on some critical 3-2 call in October, we’ll all have to hold our breath and defer to the machine. And maybe that’s progress. Maybe it’s overdue. But it’s also a genuine redefinition of the most fundamental set of boundaries in baseball — one that won’t even match how the rest of the game is called.

We spent decades yelling that we wanted robots to call our balls and strikes. Now we’re about to find out what that actually means.

