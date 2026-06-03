Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on May 30, 2026 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Whether you loved or hated them back then, it’s a good time to be nostalgic for sports dynasties of the 2010s. (Or haunted by them, depending on your fandom.) The New England Patriots were back in the Super Bowl this past February — with Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel in place of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick — and now, the San Antonio Spurs are back in the NBA Finals with Victor Wembanyama playing the role of Tim Duncan to Mitch Johnson’s Gregg Popovich.

And just like the Patriots, the Spurs have gone through a particularly quick rebuild from their post-dynasty low point to another championship-round appearance.

In all of NBA history, the 2014-2026 Spurs rank seventh among return Finalists in total absolute Elo rating movement between their Finals seasons, with 744.5 points of total movement over that 12-year span. As you might expect, the largest absolute movements belong to teams who took longer to get back to the Finals; the Golden State Warriors, for instance, moved 864.2 points between 1975 and 2015, a period of 40 years. Per-season, that’s only 21.6 points on average, compared with 62.0 for the Spurs — or 77.8 for the 2010-2020 Lakers, the most volatile year-to-year team in our group of seven returning Finalists: