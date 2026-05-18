Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder look on during the game on January 13, 2026 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Well, it’s finally here, in prime time tonight — Thunder versus Spurs, the marquee Western Conference final matchup that we’ve basically had circled on the calendar all season. MVP finalists SGA and Wemby will lead the league’s two best teams by net rating into battle with a trip to the NBA Finals (where the winner will be heavily favored to win the championship) on the line.

In theory, though, that might be too charitable a framing toward San Antonio. Oklahoma City is a 71 percent favorite in my composite statistical NBA forecast model, while the Thunder sit at 69 percent per Polymarket. OKC and San Antonio may have been 1-2 in net rating, but OKC’s figure was 35 percent better; the difference between the No. 1 Thunder and No. 2 Spurs (2.9 points per 100) was the same as the difference between the Spurs and No. 6 Houston Rockets.

Aside from the belief that Victor Wembanyama is the type of special player capable of bending a series to his will, regardless of the opponent — which he does appear to be, if not 100 percent consistently so — the other major thing San Antonio has going for itself in this WCF is that it appears to be a uniquely challenging matchup for the defending NBA champs.