Hello on this Thursday in sports. One era ended in the NBA last night, with Trae Young’s time in Atlanta finally coming to a close — he was shipped to Washington, as the prediction markets were on top of — and another chapter is about to begin tonight, when the College Football Playoff’s Final Four kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, with Miami facing Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. We’ll talk about that game, plus the other semifinal between Indiana and Oregon, down below. In the meantime, here are the rest of the big events we’re monitoring as the week nears its conclusion:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

College Football:

🏀 Miami (61%) vs. Ole Miss (39%)* - 7:30 p.m. (College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl)

NBA:

🏀 Cavs (42%) at T-Wolves (58%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Heat (70%) at Bulls (30%) - 8 p.m.

NHL:

🏒 Panthers (53%) at Canadiens (47%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Oilers (52%) at Jets (48%) - 8 p.m.

🏒 Senators (29%) at Avalanche (71%) - 9 p.m.

🏒 Wild (58%) at Kraken (42%) - 10 p.m.

Soccer:

⚽ Arsenal (62%) vs. Liverpool (17%) - 3 p.m. (Premier League)

College Hoops:

🏀 Northwestern (11%) at Michigan State (89%) - 6:30 p.m.

🏀 Ole Miss (15%) at Oklahoma (85%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Michigan State (62%) at Washington (38%) - 9 p.m. (WBB)

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Next stop, Championship Game

As we alluded to above, the College Football Playoff is down to just four teams playing for the 2025-26 national championship — Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Indiana — and that group will be sliced down further to just a pair of remaining contenders by the end of the night on Friday. Here are the prediction market odds that each team will make and/or win the title game:

What will determine who ends up converting their probability into certainty? Let’s run through what the biggest CFP questions are heading into tonight and tomorrow:

Whatever happens, though, we’re guaranteed to get a national champ that has been trying for many, many years to get to the mountaintop. Neither Indiana nor Oregon has ever won a national title — both have been attempting to do so for over 100 years — while Ole Miss hasn’t done it in 65 years and even “The U,” so dominant in the 1980s and early 2000s, has waited nearly a quarter century for this moment:

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Fresh QB faces



There’s a meme going around that notes that only six quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, Joe Flacco, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow — have represented the AFC in the past 22 (!) Super Bowls, which is pretty wild to think about. But with none of those QBs in the playoff field this year, that run will end, by definition — and we’re due for some fresh faces at the Super Bowl in general next month. According to the prediction markets, here are the odds that Super Bowl LX will bring new starting QBs and/or teams to the Big Game, ranging from the near certain (a 97% chance that at least one of the QBs won’t have previously started a Super Bowl) to the coin flips (a 48% chance that both QBs will be newcomers) to the comparative long shots (a 25% chance that the Super Bowl winner will be a franchise that’s never won before):

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “How college football’s new rules created the most unpredictable CFP final four ever” by Ralph D. Russo

🏀 “The Most Efficient Scorers of the NBA Season” by Above the Break

🏈 “Things the Eagles Offense Doesn’t Do” by Mike Tanier

⚾ “Tommy Pham is the MVP of baseball access journalism” by Zach Crizer

🏈 “Building a College Football Program: Why It’s Not an Exact Science” by Edward Egros





👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

🧠 Looking ahead

— by Neil Paine

