As we enter the final week before Super Bowl LX on Sunday, there are plenty of reasons to consider the Seattle Seahawks solid favorites over the New England Patriots in the matchup. Seattle had the much better team during the regular season, for instance, particularly after we account for their huge disparity in strength of schedule — as the Patriots faced the NFL’s easiest set of opponents by a wide margin during the regular season, to say nothing of them getting to face a backup QB in a snowstorm in the AFC title game.

But what has that actually translated to in terms of the pregame odds? Throughout most of the first week in the long break between the Conference Championships and the Super Bowl, and into the present moment, Seattle has been a consensus 4.5-point favorite over New England, whether we look at the Vegas betting odds or the prediction markets:

That’s also about what you’d get from the average of purely statistical systems such as my points-per-game and Elo power ratings. So it’s hardly a strange or unexpected line. But at the same time, 4.5 points in 2026 is not the same as 4.5 points throughout the long, strange history of the Super Bowl spread. In a big-game betting market that has steadily compressed for decades, this Seahawks line is about as much of a statement as oddsmakers are willing to make anymore — a sign of how dramatically the definition of a “big” favorite has changed over time.