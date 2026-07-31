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Happy Friday as we get to the end of a sports week filled with drama and intrigue. Putting aside the perpetual soap-opera that is the WNBA — seriously, what the hell is going on over there? — we also had hand-wringing this week over FIFA’s brazen plan to sell shares in the World Cup — again, what the hell? — and more kvetching over the Dodgers potentially ruining baseball (again). We’ll have more on each of those stories below, while we also eye NFL camps and the MLS, NWSL and golf trying to squeeze the last juice out of pre-football summer. Here’s what we’re watching this weekend:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Friday (7/31)

⚾ MLB: Yankees (42%) at Cubs (58%) - 2:20 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: White Sox (42%) at Rays (58%) - 7:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Red Sox (47%) at Dodgers (53%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv) - 2018 World Series rematch!

⚾ Trade deadline in 3️⃣ days

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 36% to win World Series

🏀 WNBA: Wings (60%) at Mystics (40%) - 7:30 p.m. (ION)

🏀 WNBA: Fever (74%) at Fire (26%) - 10 p.m. (ION)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 45% to win WNBA title

⚽ MLS: NYCFC (60%) at Toronto FC (18%) - 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ NWSL: Courage (48%) at Pride (27%) - 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

⚽ MLS Championship check-in: Inter Miami 26% to win MLS Cup

⚽ NWSL Championship check-in: Washington Spirit 23% to win

⛳ Golf: Rocket Classic, Round 2 - 3 p.m. (Golf Channel) - Patrick Cantlay 10% to win

🏈 NFL: Training camps open (veterans report)

Saturday (8/1)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Cubs - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚾ MLB: Diamondbacks at Guardians - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚾ MLB: Red Sox at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

🏀 WNBA: Aces (72%) at Sky (28%) - 1 p.m. (CBS)

🏀 WNBA: Liberty (55%) at Mercury (45%) - 3 p.m. (ABC)

⚽ MLS: Columbus (20%) at Inter Miami CF (60%) - 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ MLS: Vancouver (51%) at LAFC (28%) - 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⛳ Golf: Rocket Classic, Round 3 - 1:00 p.m. (Golf Channel) / 3:00 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Uroš Medić (77%) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (23%) - 1:00 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday (8/2)

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Orioles - 1:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Cubs - 2:20 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Red Sox at Dodgers - 7:20 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏀 WNBA: Fever (28%) at Lynx (72%) - 1:00 p.m. (ABC) - Possible Finals preview if IND improves its seed

🏀 WNBA: Sparks (44%) at Fire (56%) - 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

🏀 WNBA: Trade deadline, 3 p.m.

🏀 TBT: $2 Million Championship Game: Davis Steel vs. La Familia - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) 🚨

⚽ Club Friendly: Liverpool vs. Leeds United - 5:00 p.m. (LFCTV / LUTV)

⚽ NWSL: Spirit (37%) at Wave (40%) - 4:00 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

⛳ Golf: Rocket Classic, Final Round - 1:00 p.m. (Golf Channel) / 3:00 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+) 🚨

🏁 IMSA: Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix (Road America) - 11:30 a.m. (Peacock)

🏁 NASCAR & F1: No races. (Summer break)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Dodger dominance

You knew it was coming as soon as the Los Angeles Dodgers emerged as market favorites to snag the services of ace lefty Tarik Skubal at the MLB trade deadline: Complaints that the Dodgers were, yet again, ruining baseball, and calls to boycott the sport if LA acquires Skubal by Monday.

On its face, the optics are admittedly not ideal for MLB: the two-time defending champion Dodgers, who already have the best record in baseball this season — and who already have the highest luxury-tax payroll in the game by a factor of 11.9% over the second-richest team, the Mets — would be getting the best available pitcher at the deadline as an addition to a roster that already ranks first in hitting Wins Above Replacement (WAR), second in offense + defense from its position players, first in starting pitching, second in pitching overall and No. 1 in overall WAR:

Within that framing, it is true that the richest team — and the one who needs Skubal the least — is the most likely to add him, and that feels unfair.

Of course, how much of that is due to the Dodgers’ superior management team, which has built a machine to perennially contend for championships — and whose third-ranked farm system gives them the trade chips to make moves for pitchers like Skubal — and how much is due to their sheer financial strength alone? To the latter point, the correlation between team rankings in payroll and winning percentage this season is just 0.12, the lowest it’s been in any regular season since 1992:

That bit of nuance doesn’t change the fact that LA is the clear market favorite to win its third straight title this season — and thus be part of the narrative that plunges MLB into a protracted labor stoppage afterward. (Personally, I think it’s a self-serving narrative for the owners, but one that will only get louder if the Dodgers dominate October again.)

At the same time, though, being clear market favorites in baseball only earns you a 36% chance to win, meaning it’s about twice as likely that the Dodgers don’t win as it is that they do, even with the markets baking in their high chance to acquire Skubal. The saving grace for MLB parity might be the sport’s inherent randomness, which before 2024 had seen the Dodgers flame out repeatedly with teams as good or better than this year’s by record.

To quote the great John Sterling: “You can’t predict baseball.” And that means the Dodgers can win the deadline all they want, without actually winning anything that matters.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

World Cup civil war



The World Cup hasn’t even been over for two weeks yet, and there’s already massive drama in the soccer-governance world. This week, embattled FIFA boss Gianni Infantino floated a proposal to create the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) program, which would sell private investors shares in FIFA events — including the World Cup itself. The pitch promises to distribute the proceeds among member organizations with heavy up-front payments, an especially attractive proposal for smaller federations in Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Caribbean.

And it is those smaller federations, under FIFA’s one-member, one-vote system, that Infantino draws his power from. But for giant federations in places like Europe, the plan is viewed as an affront — and the backlash has been fierce. The 55 member associations of UEFA, Europe’s governing body who have long been in a cold war with FIFA, voted to boycott the World Cup if the plan isn’t lifted. That’s particularly damaging to FIFA given UEFA member Spain and Portugal will be hosts of the 2030 World Cup, along with Morocco. The 41 nations of CONCACAF followed up with a statement that didn’t go as far as UEFA, but did reject the FFE plan. A key advisor to Infantino who served as a go-between to the White House for this summer’s World Cup, former head of US soccer Carlos Cordiero, resigned in protest of Infantino’s plan.

Late Thursday night, FIFA released a statement “reaffirm[ing] its commitment to open and democratic processes,” blaming the uproar on “erroneous” and “incorrect media reports” that “disrupted our planned consultation process.”

Here’s a breakdown of the reactions thus far:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “The shape of the college football season” by Chris Gallo

⚾ “Chris Sale has locked down his HOF spot” by Mark Kolier

🏈 “Analyzing all 77 NFL Rule Book Changes for the 2026 Season” by Ray Carpenter

⚾ “Team FIwOBA & how it relates to BABIP” by ritmica

🏁▶️ “F1 drivers have become hostages to AI” by THE RACE

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (8/3)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Cubs

⚾ MLB: Trade deadline, 6 p.m.

🏀 WNBA: Aces at Dream

Tuesday (8/4)

⚾ MLB: Nationals at Phillies

🏀 WNBA: Toronto at Golden State

Wednesday (8/5)

⚾ MLB: Pirates at Brewers

🏀 WNBA: Wings at Mystics

⚽ NWSL: Denver at North Carolina

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.