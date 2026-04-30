Sal Stewart (L) and Elly De La Cruz (R) of the Cincinnati Reds celebrate during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park on April 11, 2026. (Kate Woolson/ Cincinnati Reds/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds used to be synonymous with baseball star power. During the Big Red Machine era, this franchise assembled some of history’s greatest players all together on one roster — Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan, Tony Pérez, Dave Concepción, George Foster, Ken Griffey Sr., etc. Heck, by this accounting I did last year, Pete Rose was among the dozen or so most famous athletes in American sports during his heyday.

Even a bit later, pockets of brilliance would shine along the Ohio River: José Rijo was a dominant starter at his peak; Barry Larkin was an MVP and Hall of Famer; the legend, Ken Griffey Jr., played most of his 30s in front of fans in his hometown; Trevor Bauer won a Cy Young; Joey Votto is bound for Cooperstown as well someday soon. Elly De La Cruz has been on the game’s shortlist of must-watch talents for a few years now.

But as the great longtime Cincinnati Enquirer columnist Paul Daugherty pointed out recently, those players often tended to be solitary stars in a dark sky. The team hadn’t really stacked together multiple headliners together on the same roster at the same time very often in recent years… until 2026, so far.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the 2026 Reds are being led by De La Cruz with a pace of 9.0 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) per 162 team games. That would be the most by a Cincinnati position player since Morgan had 9.6 in 1976 — though it is a number befitting his special talent, so not a performance completely out of nowhere. Perhaps more surprising and impressive is the fact that fellow infielder Sal Stewart — a 22-year-old rookie — is joining De La Cruz with a high WAR pace, tracking for 7.1 across a full schedule. And that two more Reds still — young starters Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder — are also on pace to eclipse at least 5.5 WAR each.

Early as it is in the season, that quartet is tracking to be the most 5.5+ WAR players Cincinnati boasts in the same season since Morgan, Bench, Rose and Concepción in 1974:

That Big Red Machine roster had both star power and depth, so it also featured six other players — Don Gullett, César Gerónimo, Tony Pérez, Fred Norman, Clay Kirby and Clay Carroll — with at least 2.3 WAR per 162. The 2026 Reds are unique, however, in how little they’re getting outside of the stars.

To their credit, pitchers Graham Ashcraft, Connor Phillips, Brock Burke and Tony Santillan and DH Nathaniel Lowe are all pacing for at least 2.2 WAR, so it’s not fair to say this is entirely the De La Cruz/Stewart/Burns/Lowder show. But it’s also true that most of the Reds’ other regulars are producing next to no value — if not outright negative value. Aside from De La Cruz, Stewart, Burns, Lowder and pitcher Brady Singer (who is tracking for 1.3 WAR/162), the rest of the 2026 Reds’ 12 most-used players are all producing at a sub-replacement level, and a 13th — pitcher Brandon Williamson at 0.2 WAR/162 — isn’t far off.

Because of this, Cincinnati has devoted 45.8 percent of teamwide playing time to negative-WAR players, the highest rate in the league (ahead of the Rockies at 42.3 percent and Marlins at 41.2 percent). By definition, that means only 54.2 percent of the Reds’ playing time has gone to positive producers, a shockingly low number for a team with a good record. Cincinnati has started the year as one of baseball’s biggest pleasant surprises, with a 19-10 record and 54 percent playoff odds according to the Elo simulations.

Only 25 other AL/NL teams in modern history (since 1901) devoted a larger share of their playing time to sub-replacement players, and those teams — ones like the 2024 White Sox and 2025 Rockies — were uniformly terrible, with an average winning percentage of .320 (or 51.8 wins per 162) and an average of 4.4 total WAR on their rosters. These teams played so many sub-replacement players because they were effectively replacement-level teams.

Not so with the 2026 Reds thus far. They’re on pace for a whopping (by this list’s standards) 32.4 WAR per 162, which ranks 10th-best in baseball. That puts this Cincinnati squad on track to be something different — the greatest stars-and-scrubs team of all-time:

It’s very early, so I expect some of the outlier-ness of these Reds to be reduced as the season progresses. (Witness how many other 2026 squads also deviate from the trendline in either direction above.) Eugenio Suárez, when healthy, is not a sub-replacement player; neither is Andrew Abbott. So some of this stars-and-scrubs effect will naturally regress away as the season goes on.

But there probably will be some persistent aspect to it in this team’s DNA, as well. And is that such a bad thing? I once found that there’s no inherent advantage to how a team is built — stars-and-scrubs, or a balanced roster — after controlling for the team’s overall talent level:

If anything, maybe Cincy should lean into that identity: Hitch your wagon to stars like De La Cruz and Stewart, and see how far they can take you. Because while this may not be the second coming of the Big Red Machine, it does share a roster driven by players who can bend the game around them — and those don’t come around very often.

Filed under: Baseball