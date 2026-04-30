Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JS's avatar
JS
3h

Easier to improve a stars-and-scrubs team with mid-season trades.

Reply
Share
Bennett Herbert's avatar
Bennett Herbert
3h

As a Reds fan, this is a fascinating read that tracks well with how often I’ve thought “holy smokes how’d we win again?” this year. There’s been a bit of a debate amongst Reds fans about whether Sal or Elly is the more valuable asset, but I think it has to be Elly until further notice.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Neil Paine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture