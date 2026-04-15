Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings watches the play on the ice during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 2, 2026. (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

When I was a kid, the Detroit Red Wings were the flagship NHL organization. Other teams rose and fell — the newly-formed Colorado Avalanche managed to derail the Wings’ record-setting 1995-96 season, for instance, and personally I was always partial to the Dallas Stars team who challenged Detroit in the late ‘90s — but the Red Wings were always in the middle of it all.

Thanks to the presence of captain Steve Yzerman, HOF defenseman Nicklas Lidström and the Russian Five, they had risen as a Western Conference power in the early 1990s. But what made that Detroit dynasty truly remarkable was its staying power. The original core was mostly replaced by the mid-2000s with a new group — led by Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg — and yet, they just kept winning. For a near-record 25 consecutive seasons, the Red Wings didn’t miss the playoffs a single time — the only streak of remotely that magnitude to exist during the NHL’s salary cap era.

All good things must eventually come to an end, and Detroit’s empire crumbled when they missed the playoffs in 2016-17, bringing their 25-year postseason streak to a close:

The assumption, though, was that the Red Wings would quickly rebuild a new contender from the ashes. At general manager, they lured Yzerman away from the Tampa Bay Lightning — where he had already laid the groundwork for a dynasty that would go on to win back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021 (after an all-time regular season when Stevie Y. was actually with the club in 2018-19). Even as the playoff streak came crashing down, Detroit steadily got to work assembling its next core, starting with young captain Dylan Larkin and later adding Top-6 draft picks Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond and Simon Edvinsson.

In one of the league’s premier hockey markets — it’s literally called “Hockeytown” — with a proud winning tradition, a shrewd front office and a development pipeline that had churned out stars for decades, the ingredients for a quick turnaround all seemed to be in place.

And yet, the years continued to pass without a postseason return.

First, the Wings were old (31st-youngest in roster age in 2017-18) and bad (26th in SRS), as they still had the vestiges of the previous dynasty trying — and failing — to eke out one last ride. Then came Yzerman and his eponymous rebuilding strategy, the “Yzer-Plan”, which involved methodically tearing down Detroit’s roster to the foundation, then building it back up through scouting, drafting, player development, salary-cap management and the patience to avoid quick fixes.

As part of this short-term-pain-for-long-term-gain process, the 2019-20 Red Wings were one of the worst teams in NHL history, with the rare distinction of owning the league’s worst offense and its worst defense. For a team whose red-and-white jerseys and iconic Winged Wheel logo were — in my mind, at least — synonymous with winning, it was jarring to see them field such a non-competitive disaster of a team.

But, Yzerman’s plan seemed to pay dividends shortly thereafter. The team got better by nearly 1 full goal per game between 2019-20 and 2020-21, and over the next few years Detroit was looking like a rising future contender. They had the homegrown franchise cornerstones — Seider, Raymond, Larkin, Edvinsson — supplemented by veteran acquisitions like Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane. They were (mostly) disciplined about not spending too much in goal and avoiding other traps that doom teams as they get close to contention. This was supposed to be how the Wings built their next dynasty.

But now it’s 2026, and not only does Detroit not have a revived version of the ‘90s-era juggernaut I remember so strongly, but tonight they will put the finishing touches on yet another season outside the postseason. That’s an unthinkable 10 straight misses now, coming immediately on the heels of 25 consecutive years making the playoffs.

By my count, no other team in the history of the four major North American sports leagues has ever followed a streak of at least 10 straight playoff appearances with a streak of at least 10 straight years missing the playoffs.

The Red Wings are it. They’re that full list.

What happened? Why has the Yzer-Plan failed? The astute Red Wings-observer Prashanth Iyer has a good rundown here of what drove the collapse this season, which saw Detroit fall from a peak of 89 percent playoff odds (in my model) on January 26 to worse than a coin flip by late March:

Zooming out, this is part of a recurring problem for recent iterations of the Red Wings. They have frequently blown high playoff odds down the home stretch of the season, and they have one of the league’s worst tendencies to fall off in winning percentage from the first to the second half of the schedule over the past five years.

Beyond that, though, the team’s rebuild has simply stalled out in terms of talent-gathering. Largely by design, the Red Wings dug a massive hole for themselves relative to their last playoff season (2015-16) when they bottomed out and had such a historically bad team in 2019-20. That type of house-cleaning is often necessary before reloading with the next great generation of the franchise — and as mentioned earlier, the immediate strides seemed to indicate a strong upward trajectory.

But ever since rebuilding their way to a .500 record in 2023-24 (they won exactly 41 games but lost 41, too), Detroit has basically failed to improve at all. They regressed in 2024-25 when their offseason additions didn’t cover for their subtractions, and in 2025-26 their holdovers produced fewer Goals Above Replacement than the year before for the second straight season.

In terms of net goal differential per 82 games relative to 2015-16, the Red Wings are effectively no different now than they were when they started their journey a decade ago. And in fact, their current roster actually carries a slightly older average age (29.1) than the 2015-16 team’s did (28.7). After 10 years spent wandering in the wilderness and tarnishing the reputation of a franchise legend in the front office, it’s fair to ask: What was it all for?

Looking forward, Seider, Raymond, Edvinsson and others still represent an enviable base to build from. But no longer can the Red Wings simply trust that time alone will carry them the rest of the way back to glory — because, after a decade of waiting, the margin for patience has completely run out.

Filed under: NHL, Hockey