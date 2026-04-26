Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

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Steve Lauer, PhD's avatar
Steve Lauer, PhD
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Boston seems like a good candidate to hire the first AI manager in sports, but it won't happen because then they wouldn't have anyone to throw under the bus when it all goes south

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