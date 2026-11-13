A detail view of the College Football Playoff logo shown during a press conference. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After decades without a playoff, much to the consternation of yours truly and many others, college football seemed to be turning a corner when its powers-that-be introduced the descriptively-named College Football Playoff for the 2014 season. Even if I was dubious that a human selection committee would prove any more efficient than computer algorithms — and even if a 10- or 12-team playoff looked superior for crowning the actual best team — settling the title on the field in some fashion seemed to bring a long-overdue dose of legitimacy to the sport.

But a dozen years later, college football is proving that we can have too much of the very thing we used to desperately want.

After sticking with the arguably-too-small four-team bracket for a decade straight, the CFP expanded to 12 teams for this and the past two seasons. That’s a reasonable number, even if it still didn’t insulate the process from huge controversies — would it even be college football without those?? — but we have scarcely been given the chance to settle into that era without another huge change. Earlier this week, it was announced that the CFP was expanding again, and not just by a few teams (or along the same 12-to-16 team progression the Division I-AA/FCS playoff had followed), but rather by double — rising to 24 teams starting next season.

That news, of course, came on the heels of this spring’s announcement that March Madness — men’s and women’s — was expanding from 68 teams (itself a fairly recent increase) to a whopping 76 teams starting this season, in 2026-27.

On top of decrying NCAA greed, one of the recurring refrains has been that nobody really was asking for this — at least not really among the fans, where the popular sentiment seems to be against CFP expansion… not that it matters.

“We’re aware of the fan sentiment and that many fans aren’t in favor of expansion,” CFP executive director Rich Clark said in what’s kind of a hilariously your-call-is-very-important-to-us style statement. “It was considered, but ultimately, we just need to make a spectacular playoff.” “The CFP has a responsibility to our fans. They’re the lifeblood of college football, and we owe it to them to make this great, and that really is our intent. [W]e appreciate our fans. We did take into account their sentiment, and that was rolled into this decision, but we decided to move forward with it.”

But to be fair, they probably WILL make that spectacular playoff. I’ll probably watch a lot of it, too. I can think 24 teams is overkill and still spend all of multiple winter Saturdays (plus random weeknights) glued to the TV, watching the bloated spectacle unfold. And that’s kind of the problem — we have met the enemy, and he is us.