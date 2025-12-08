Good morning! And welcome to the best week of the year… if you like hearing teams complain about being snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee. (Or in Notre Dame’s case, pitching a tantrum and refusing to play in a bowl as well.) To be fair, the Irish did have a point — the playoff committee embarrassed itself again with the inconsistency and internal illogic of its process. But, hey, that’s the game we all signed up for in modern college football. Anyway, aside from all the playoff noise, here’s what else is going on in a light start to the week on the sports calendar:

NFL:

🏈 Eagles (57%) at Chargers (43%) (Monday Night Football)

NBA:

🏀 Suns (20%) at T-Wolves (80%)

🏀 Spurs (80%) at Pelicans (20%)

NHL:

🏒 Lightning (54%) at Maple Leafs (46%)

🏒 Kings (48%) at Mammoth (52%)

Who will win the national title?

Snubs aside, we do have a College Football Playoff field set for this season, and it’s a pretty fascinating one. Along with top-seeded Indiana — still one of the most incredible turnaround stories in football history under coach Curt Cignetti — first-round byes went to Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas Tech, which helped them lead the way in the prediction market odds as well (since it’s easier to beat three teams en route to the title than four):

It does stand out that Ohio State is the market’s favorite to win it all over Indiana. Yes, the Buckeyes won the title last year and spent most of this season at No. 1 in the polls; however, we just saw the Hoosiers’ defense shut down OSU’s offense in a 13-10 Big Ten title game victory. It’s also notable that Texas Tech trails Georgia, when the Red Raiders are ahead of the Bulldogs in most of the predictive power ratings.

Among the teams that do have to play in the first round, Oregon’s odds tower over the rest — which makes sense, as the metrics clearly consider the Ducks the class of the field outside of the top seeds. (They also get to immediately face James Madison, a great team by non-power conference standards but — along with Tulane — one of the two underdog playoff teams that have very little chance to escape Round 1, much less win the title.)

The best games of Round 1 on paper look to be No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama on December 19 at the Palace on the Prairie, and No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami in College Station on December 20. Both contests figure to effectively be coin flips, and the winners will have at least some shot at knocking off the Big Ten powerhouses (IU/OSU) when they meet on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

So I can’t wait for all of this to get underway! Even though we will have to wait another week, as next weekend is for the Army-Navy Game and the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Then it’s finally off to the races to decide the 2025-26 playoff’s champion.

Myles Garrett’s sack attack



With one sack of Titans quarterback Cam Ward on Sunday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett became just the 14th NFL player to cross the 20-sack barrier in a season since the stat became official in 1982. With four games left on Cleveland’s schedule, Garrett is well ahead of the pace needed to unseat Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt, the current co-record holders at 22.5 sacks apiece:

Tuesday (12/9)

🏀 Knicks at Raptors

🏒 Stars at Jets

🏒 Lightning at Canadiens

🏀 Florida at UConn

🏀 Villanova at Michigan

🏀 Clemson at BYU

🏀 Illinois at Ohio State

🏀 Penn State at Indiana

⚽ PSV Eindhoven vs. Atlético Madrid (Champions League)

Wednesday (12/10)

🏀 Suns at Thunder

🏀 Spurs at Lakers

🏒 Panthers at Mammoth

🏀 Iowa at Iowa State (WBB)

⚽ Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United (Champions League)

Thursday (12/11)

🏈 Falcons at Buccaneers (Thursday Night Football)

🏀 Clippers at Rockets

🏀 Celtics at Bucks

🏒 Panthers at Avalanche

🏒 Hurricanes at Capitals

🏒 Stars at Wild

🏒 Lightning at Devils

🏀 Iowa at Iowa State

— by Neil Paine

