Friday (12/19)

🏈 CFB: Alabama (48%) at Oklahoma (52%) (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 CFB: Kennesaw State (39%) vs. Western Michigan (61%) (Myrtle Beach Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Memphis (38%) vs. NC State (62%) (Gasparilla Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Thunder (74%) at T-Wolves (26%)

🏀 NBA: Spurs (59%) at Hawks (41%)

🏀 NBA: Sixers (37%) at Knicks (63%)

🏒 NHL: Jets (30%) at Avalanche (70%)

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes (54%) at Panthers (46%)

🥊 Boxing: Jake Paul (13%) vs. Anthony Joshua (87%)

Saturday (12/20)

🏈 CFB: Miami (39%) at Texas A&M (61%) (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 CFB: Tulane (11%) at Ole Miss (89%) (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 CFB: James Madison (8%) at Oregon (92%) (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 NFL: Eagles (75%) at Commanders (25%)

🏈 NFL: Packers (45%) at Bears (55%)

🏀 NBA: Rockets (45%) at Nuggets (55%)

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes (46%) at Lightning (54%)

🏒 NHL: Oilers (45%) at Wild (55%)

🏀 MBB: Houston (65%) vs. Arkansas (35%)

🏀 MBB: Auburn (82%) vs. Purdue (18%)

🏀 MBB: Duke (81%) vs. Texas Tech (19%)

🏀 WBB: Iowa (10%) vs. UConn (90%)

⚽ EPL: Tottenham Hotspur (29%) vs. Liverpool (48%)

Sunday (12/21)

🏈 NFL: Buccaneers (61%) at Panthers (39%)

🏈 NFL: Jaguars (35%) at Broncos (65%)

🏈 NFL: Steelers (26%) at Lions (74%)

🏈 NFL: Chargers (45%) at Cowboys (55%)

🏈 NFL: Patriots (41%) at Ravens (59%) (Sunday Night Football)

🏀 NBA: Heat (32%) at Knicks (68%)

🏒 NHL: Avalanche (62%) at Wild (38%)

⚽ EPL: Aston Villa (45%) vs. Manchester United (29%)

🏀 WBB: Kansas (16%) at Iowa State (84%)







🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Playoff preview

As we mentioned, the College Football Playoff (finally) gets underway on Friday and Saturday, with first-round games at the campuses of the better-seeded teams in the bracket. As the top four seeds — Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas Tech — wait to see who they’ll play, let’s look at the playoff landscape according to the prediction markets, including both the first-round matchups and the championship race overall.

Best matchup of Round 1: Oklahoma-Alabama. This is about as evenly matched as a playoff game can get, especially in the first round, with the two teams sitting directly next to each other in Sports-Reference’s SRS ratings. (The Sooners rank 14th in the nation, Alabama ranks 15th.) The chess match here is also interesting, as OU’s defense has done more of the heavy lifting for them this season than their offense — despite the previous statistical pedigree of QB John Mateer — while Bama is more balanced… except on special teams, where they rank 128th out of 136 FBS schools according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. In a close matchup like this, that could end up mattering a lot.

Best strength-on-strength battle of Round 1: Texas A&M-Miami. Speaking of chess matches, we always love it when two teams come into a game with opposite strengths and weaknesses and we get to see which side of the ball prevails. In this case, Texas A&M had the nation’s best SRS offense during the season, with a ton of different contributors sharing in the success — in addition to QB Marcel Reed ranking 5th in the SEC in total offense, the Aggies had six different players produce at least 380 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, Miami’s defense ranked fifth in the country in SRS. Something’s gotta give.

Most fun game of Round 1: Ole Miss-Tulane. Okay, so this one isn’t expected to be particularly competitive, with the pregame spread for the game listed at Kalshi as 17.5 points in favor of the Rebels, in addition to their 89% win probability. However, the over/under point total for the game is 56.5 points — which is high for a college football game in general (the FBS average this season was 55 PPG for both teams, and that includes a lot of high-scoring mid-major contests), and especially so for the playoff, which tend to feature better defenses and a more buttoned-up style of play. So the market is expecting some real fireworks from the offensive stars of Ole Miss (QB Trinidad Chambliss, RB Kewan Lacy) and maybe even a little from Tulane QB Jake Retzlaff and company.

Biggest mismatch of Round 1: Oregon-James Madison. Optimists among us might say that this is the “biggest potential Cinderella story” in Round 1, particularly considering the magical season the Dukes have had in what’s just their fourth season as an FBS program. However, the prediction markets clearly consider this to be the most lopsided pairing of the first round, mainly owing to Oregon’s impressive credentials on both sides of the ball. Despite being seeded 5th in the tournament, the Ducks rank No. 3 in ESPN’s FPI ratings, trailing only Indiana and Ohio State. Give them a home game against a JMU squad that lost 28-14 to Louisville in its only previous brush with a power opponent, and it’s no surprise to see UO favored big here.

The Big Picture: While these games are just laying the groundwork for what’s to come over the next month, they will have ripple effects that extend throughout the rest of the playoff. If Oregon wins, they would likely be favored to beat Texas Tech in Round 2, leapfrogging the Red Raiders in the overall title odds. The Oklahoma-Alabama winner (especially if it’s Bama, whom the market seems to like a bit more to win the title in a vacuum) would also rise up that list, possibly enough to make its odds interesting against Indiana, and the Texas A&M-Miami winner would be solidly in the same tier. And that’s just if things go as expected in Round 1 — if either JMU or Tulane pull off a huge upset, it could scramble everything from there by giving either UGA or Texas Tech a much easier path to the semifinals.

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle died Thursday in a plane crash that also killed his wife Cristina, their two children, Emma and Ryder, and three others. He was never a household name outside racing circles, but Biffle built one of the most impressive (and unusual) resumes in the sport’s history. Despite getting a late start relative to other stars, he became the only driver to finish second or better in each of NASCAR’s three national series — winning championships at the two lower levels and narrowly missing a title in the top-tier Cup Series. Longtime driver of the No. 16 car, Biffle was a late bloomer whose awkward fit between eras often left him overlooked, though he did make NASCAR’s Top 75 Drivers list in 2023. In recent years, he was also known for humanitarian work in North Carolina, including flying rescue missions after Hurricane Helene in 2024, a reminder that his impact extended well beyond the track.

Monday (12/22)

🏈 49ers at Colts (Monday Night Football)

🏈 Washington State vs. Utah State (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl)

🏀 Magic at Warriors

🏒 Blues at Lightning

🏀 Missouri vs. Illinois

Tuesday (12/23)

🏈 Toledo vs. Louisville (Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl)

🏈 Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss (New Orleans Bowl)

🏈 UNLV vs. Ohio (Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl)

🏀 Thunder at Spurs

🏒 Panthers at Hurricanes

⚽ Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace (Carabao Cup)

🏀 Harvard at St. John’s

Wednesday (12/24)

🏈 California vs. Hawai’i (Sheraton Hawaiʻi Bowl)

