Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons drives past Desmond Bane of the Orlando Magic in the second half during game one of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2026. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There wasn’t much the Detroit Pistons could do in Round 1 of these NBA playoffs to prove that they were underrated — possibly criminally overlooked, even, as title contenders — despite being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. But there sure was plenty they could do to disprove that notion, and in Sunday’s Game 1 defeat against the Orlando Magic, the Pistons seemed dead-set on doing just that.

Falling behind by double-digits as early as the first quarter, they struggled to make shots, get stops, control the interior — they were outrebounded and outscored (by 20!) in the paint — or receive any supplemental scoring outside of Cade Cunningham’s 38 points. (Indeed, Cunningham and Tobias Harris, who scored 17 but on horrible shooting, were the only Pistons in double-figures.) Looking to make a statement at home as the East’s top seed, they instead came out completely flat and trailed 97 percent of the game en route to an 11-point upset loss.

It was the type of performance that Detroit’s doubters were waiting for eventually in these playoffs, though even they might not have expected it to come this early against the eighth-seeded Magic. Now, as they look to regroup for Game 2 tonight, the Pistons have as much to prove as ever in a season where no amount of proof seemed enough to begin with.