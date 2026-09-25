Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

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Mark Kolier's avatar
Mark Kolier
Sep 25

Very insightful Neil.

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Nikki Nightshade's avatar
Nikki Nightshade
Sep 25

Aside: The Jimmy Rollins "This is Sportscenter" commercial is one of my favorites. Nothing tops Steve Irwin tackling the Florida Gator, but Rollins is probably top 5.

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