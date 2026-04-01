Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

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Mark Kolier
5d

Well put Neil. One more roundup for this Phillies group was hard for them to avoid. At their best (and it has to be nearly all of them) the Phillies are a World Series contender. The problem is counting on older players to be both healthy and excellent most often does not work out.

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