FedEx Cup Playoffs signage is seen during the first round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 7, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Choosing how to crown a champion, especially in a sport that doesn’t lend itself easily to a knockout-style bracket, can be surprisingly complicated. The right balance must be struck between fairness, uncertainty and ease of understanding for regular people following the championship — because when it’s not, the whole enterprise can lose legitimacy and leave fans feeling hollow.

Traditionally, golf’s FedEx Cup Playoffs — which begin today at the St. Jude Championship in Memphis — have tried to thread this needle by carrying forward some measure of each player’s season-long performance while also narrowing the field of title contenders across a series of designated playoff tournaments. In recent years, once they reached the Cup finale at the Tour Championship, players were spotted pre-tournament “starting strokes” under par based on their position in the points standings, with the leader beginning at 10-under and everybody else progressively further behind.

The goal of this (admittedly somewhat convoluted) process? To reward overall excellence, without also making the championship a totally foregone conclusion.

Starting last year, though, the PGA Tour tinkered with that balance — and changed the nature of the competition in the process. While still maintaining the round-by-round eliminations, the Tour scrapped “starting strokes” and set every qualifier up as even-par at East Lake, making what had been a season-long race largely come down to the result of a single tournament in the end. (Even if it is a tournament featuring only 30 of the best golfers in the world.)

This had the effect of making the championship more accessible to everybody who survived to the finale, while essentially wiping away most of the advantage the season’s best players had spent months building. Just ask 2025 champ Tommy Fleetwood, who won the FedEx Cup despite ranking only ninth in the regular season point standings, while regular-season champ Scottie Scheffler finished T-4.

It’s no surprise that the move away from baked-in “starting strokes” would lead to more chaos: We know the result of any single golf tournament strongly favors the field over the best few golfers in the world, even if we’re talking about golfers like Tiger Woods in his prime. (Tiger at his playing peak in 2000 won nine of the 21 tournaments he entered, or 42.9 percent — so the field beat him 57.1 percent of the time.) We can see this effect in action when we look at how often the best players in the Data Golf Rankings win at various major championships and FedEx Cup events since 2007:

Back in May, I wrote about the PGA Championship as golf’s “most democratic” major — the tournament most willing to let somebody outside the inner circle of superstars get hot for a few days and walk away with one of the sport’s biggest trophies. (Even though, if you look since 2007, the British Open has actually been even more wide-open, after a run of lower-ranked champs in the late 2000s/early 2010s.) But even more deterministic tournaments like the U.S. Open and Masters are won no more than 16 percent of the time by the world’s best player according to the DG Rankings, with a 50-50 chance the winner was even Top-10 in the world.

As a general rule, the winner of any given major ranks No. 1 in the DG Rankings about 12 percent of the time, Top-5 a hair under 30 percent of the time and Top-10 a hair under 50 percent. Compare those rates to the FedEx Cup, both as a whole since its 2007 inception and especially under previous formats. Prior to last year, the PGA Tour’s season-long champion was much more likely to be among the very best players in the world — if not outright No. 1 — going into the playoffs than the winner at a given major championship.

This was especially true under the “starting strokes” paradigm, which produced a champion ranked No. 6.5 in the world on average, with the best overall player taking the title 50 percent of the time. While it also coincided with particularly dominant periods by Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the previous format also seemed to reduce the odds of an abnormally low-ranked champ emerging, such as Bill Haas in 2011 (No. 27), Brandt Snedeker in 2012 (No. 39) or Billy Horschel in 2014 (No. 52).

But it also required tracking multiple layers of point systems — the season-long scoring (where different tournaments carried different values), a multiplier for playoff finishes, and how the rankings ultimately translated into “starting strokes”. In other words, the format may have done a good job of preserving the importance of the full season, but it asked fans to understand a lot of math just to follow a golf championship.

In making the change to the current system, commissioner Jay Monahan said the PGA Tour was “respond[ing] to what our fans are asking for: The most competitive golf in the world, played for the highest stakes, in the most straightforward and engaging format.”

Perhaps the Tour also felt it could afford to reward the full season less because of what we see above in the “Tour Championship (low 72 holes)” row from two tables ago. Due to the filtering process that whittles down the playoff field to just 30 players by the finale, the winner at East Lake ends up being one of the world’s best players more often than at the majors, even without any kind of special boost based on the year to date.

But all the same, the figures for the Tour Championship alone are a lot closer to those of the typical major than the FedEx Cup system had yielded under the system that came before.

That’s worth keeping in mind as we head into the second season under this revamped playoff structure. The season-long points will still help Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cam Young, Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup and the rest of this year’s leaders in the FedEx Cup points… but only to a point. Once they make the Tour Championship, all bets are off — which might explain why Scheffler only goes into the playoffs with around a 20 percent chance to be champion at Polymarket and even lower in the Data Golf projections.

The real question is whether this was a good move or not from a fairness and entertainment perspective. Ironically, NASCAR — whose Chase playoffs start fairly soon as well — has gone in the opposite direction this season, switching from a similar elimination-style format that put everything on the final race of the season, to a more points-based system that gives credit to a driver’s season-long form. In racing, having one decisive finale may have solved the problem of simplicity, but the sport learned the hard way that it came at the expense of meaning.

Golf might be different. Or it might just be going through the latest iteration of what’s an impossible problem to truly solve. Put too much weight on the regular season, and the finale risks becoming a formality; put too little on it, and months of merit can be wiped away in a flash. In that balancing act, the PGA Tour has now made the FedEx Cup more accessible than ever — both to fans, and lower-ranked players. We’ll see if it also made everything that came before matter a little less, too.

Filed under: Golf