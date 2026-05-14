A general view of the Wanamaker Trophy in front of the clubhouse at the Aronimink Golf Club on June 2, 2025 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Among the major men’s golf tournaments, the PGA Championship has long suffered from a bit of an identity crisis. The Masters is, well, the Masters, while the U.S. Open has its trademark punishing difficulty and the (British) Open Championship is held on links-style courses requiring a playing style completely distinct from what’s needed to win the American majors.

But where does that leave the PGA, as this year’s version begins play today at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA?

The PGA’s main purpose has traditionally been as a venue for professional players — none of those pesky amateurs, please — but that feels like less of a distinction in an age where amateurs arrive at the Masters with NIL deals. Club pros have spots reserved for them, which is cool to see, and the winner hoists the Wanamaker Trophy, the largest (by height) piece of major-championship hardware. And the course setups are a lot less unfair than the U.S. Open, something the players certainly welcome.

But now in its eighth edition since moving from August to May, the tournament that used to be known as “Glory’s Last Shot” is still grappling with a calling card beyond “a less sadistic U.S. Open” or the only major to shift its place on the calendar around to accommodate the PGA Tour schedule.

One story the PGA has always told about itself is that, by virtue of only including pros and focusing on the current World Golf Rankings (rather than amateurs, open qualifiers or legacy winners), it has the “strongest field” of players vying for any major. But that hasn’t necessarily translated in practice. In terms of field quality, it tends to rate lowest among the majors in average True Strokes Gained talent for its entries (per Data Golf), though it does tend to have a higher median player than the British or U.S. Opens — that low average being driven by all those club pros at the bottom of the field:

The competitive top-end of the tournament’s talent pool hasn’t consistently led to better winners, either. Here’s a progression of 10-year rolling averages for the pre-tournament Data Golf ranking of each major championship’s winner since 1984 (the earliest full year the site has archived rankings):

There have been a few times when the PGA boasted the best winners of any major — like in the decade running through 2001, when no winner ranked outside the Top 30 in the world and seven of 10 winners were ranked No. 9 or better at the time of their victory.

From the 1990s into the 2010s, that type of run was rare for any major, and tough to consistently maintain. Just look at the British Open on the chart above, which has had the deepest troughs of any major, in terms of the quality of its winners in the late ‘90s and 2000s. (At one point in that era, nearly 30 percent of Open Champions in a 17-year span ranked 160th in the world or worse going into the tournament, with another 12 percent ranking outside the Top 50.)

But starting in the late 2010s and the 2020s, the Masters, British Open and U.S. Open have all coalesced around winners who ranked among the Top 35 in the world, if not the Top 20. The only exceptions to this have come at, you guessed it, the PGA, where Brooks Koepka (No. 38), Jimmy Walker (No. 60) and a 50-year-old Phil Mickelson (No. 158) all won in the past decade. This has left the PGA Championship with the lowest-ranked champs on average of any major over the past decade, and it’s not especially close.

And maybe that’s just the PGA Championship’s long-term identity: the “democratic major” that just about anybody can win if they have a great week.

Zoom out further to look at years since the Masters debuted in 1934, and the PGA’s rate of first-time major winners (56.0 percent) is the highest of any major — edging out the U.S. Open (55.7 percent). On average, a PGA winner’s victory is major No. 2.65 in their career, which is ahead of the U.S. Open (2.26) but trails both the British Open (2.85) and Masters (3.09):

Include subsequent seasons after winning, too, and only 61.5 percent of PGA Championships were won by players who won at least one additional major in their careers — by far the lowest share of any major. (About 67 percent of U.S. and British Opens were won by multi-time major champs, and a whopping 78 percent of Masters have been won by multi-time major winners.) On average, a PGA Champion has 4.2 career majors overall; again, that’s higher than the U.S. Open (3.8) but lower than both the British Open (4.4) and especially the Masters (5.2).

What might that mean at Aronimink this week? Well, Scottie Scheffler is your Polymarket favorite, followed by Rory McIlroy — no surprise there, though not exactly the most equal-opportunity outcome if chalk follows throughout the week.

Will it, though? We haven’t seen this course host a major since the 1962 PGA — won by the great Gary Player, the third in what would end up being nine major titles in his storied career. More recently, we’ve seen it host the 2018 BMW Championship, 2011 AT&T National, and 2010 AT&T National. According to Data Golf’s Strokes Gained analysis, putting is a lot more important here than the typical PGA Tour site, with performance off the tee and on approach driving less of the scoring. And it had a slight bias toward power hitters over accurate ones:

Data Golf also has a measure of the relationship between predicted skill and actual performance at any given tournament, driven by the “slope” of the best-fit line between the two variables. The average slope from those previous Aronimink tournaments was 1.18, which is above the typical PGA Tour average (of 1.00) overall, but that slots basically into the absolute middle of the distribution for PGA Championships since 2003, which ranged from the insanely skill-driven PGA at Southern Hills in 2022 (1.48 slope) to the free-for-all that was the event at Oakland Hills in 2008 (0.85 slope).

If we get another Scottie or Rory win this week outside Philly, it will undoubtedly play into the PGA’s self-mythology (however debatable) as the major with the strongest field, while boosting its prestige level relative to the other tournaments in our charts. But if the PGA Championship’s identity is actually as golf’s democratic major — the one where a strong median player does not always lead to a preordained champion — then the more fitting outcome might be a week where the Wanamaker finds its way into unexpected hands instead.

Filed under: Golf, History