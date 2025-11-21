Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins chat against the Vancouver Canucks at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 21, 2025. (Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Long before the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning were winning consecutive Stanley Cups and prompting dynasty talk in the 2020s, the NHL’s first back-to-back champs in nearly two decades had been the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. Those Pens had already captured the Cup once before, in 2009, with names like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin leading the way, but the real legacy of that hockey era in Pittsburgh was solidified when the team returned to the mountaintop — twice — after years of fighting to get back.

From there, though, it seemed the Pens’ window was truly sliding closed for good. Going for a three-peat in 2018, they instead fell to their old nemeses, the Washington Capitals, in the second round for the first time in four head-to-head meetings during the Crosby-Alex Ovechkin era. That was the last year Pittsburgh won a playoff series, as they lost in Round 1 or earlier in each of the next four seasons, then missed the playoffs entirely for three straight years leading into this season.

Along the way, the Penguins couldn’t seem to catch a break in terms of injuries, goaltending or performance in close games. They slowly bled talent and depth to other teams — Patric Hornqvist and Jared McCann here; Jason Zucker, Jake Guentzel and Evan Rodrigues there — and every time they tried to retool around Crosby and the rest of the holdovers from the Cup-winning core, most notably by adding offensive-defenseman extraordinaire Erik Karlsson in summer 2023, it didn’t pan out the way GM Kyle Dubas and coach Mike Sullivan planned.

By 2024-25, everything had cratered: Pittsburgh finished tied for the league’s eighth-worst record and ranked fourth-worst in Hockey-Reference’s Simple Rating System (SRS), or schedule-adjusted goals-per-game differential, despite Crosby becoming just the fourth player in history to record 30+ goals and 90+ points at age 37 or older. The Pens had the league’s oldest and one of its worst teams; they’d also just fired Sullivan after nearly a decade behind the bench. The logical next step seemed to be to figure out how to blow it all up and finally rebuild.

And yet, that hasn’t happened — and the Penguins are glad it hasn’t. Against all logic, reason and contention-cycle mapping, Pittsburgh has the NHL’s sixth-best record and sixth-best SRS as we sit here, six weeks into the 2025-26 season. Crosby is on pace for his best scoring season by adjusted goals since 2009-10 and his best Goals Above Replacement season overall since 2016-17. The team ranks among the league’s Top 8 at both ends of the ice for the first time since 2015-16, and they suddenly have a better than 50 percent chance to return to the playoffs.

We have to put into perspective just how unprecedented this is for a team that had been on Pittsburgh’s recent trajectory.