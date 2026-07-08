Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins hits a triple against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at loanDepot park on June 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

As we come up on MLB’s All-Star Break, as soon as this week gets finished up, it’s worth taking stock of the 2026 season thus far — and what a strange, strange season it has been.

Maybe we should have known it would be so from the very beginning, when two teams (the Phillies and Red Sox) changed managers within the first month of the schedule, Interleague Play started massively warping the standings, and the league’s pecking order began looking a lot more like 2024 than it had in 2025.

But then, along came June to scramble the picture even further.

The best team in baseball by record going into June — Atlanta — ranked 28th in June. The 23rd-best team going into the month — Miami — ranked No. 1 during the month itself. (The 29th-best team going in, Detroit, also ranked No. 8 in June.) Half the league saw a double-digit shift between where they ranked on winning percentage going into June versus where they ranked during June:

Overall, the correlation between a team’s winning percentage through the end of May and its June winning percentage was just 0.017, meaning who was good last month had basically no relationship with who was good in the season leading up to it.

How common is that? Going back to the Divisional Era’s start in 1969, only one season — 2011 — saw more of a weird midseason scrambling of the standings than 2026 has. That year, the correlation between pre-June and June winning percentages was 0.015, slightly lower than in 2026:

The 1980, 1996 and 2009 seasons also came close; all five of those years (including 2011 and 2026) stand out on the chart above.

So, the next natural question might be this: What ends up being a better predictor of post-June records — pre-June record or record within June itself?

The natural inclination might be to assume pre-June holds the edge, since it represents multiple months’ worth of data (compared with just one). And in both 2011 and 1996, that ended up being right. The teams who deviated from their previous form — for good or for bad — in the month of June basically regressed back in the direction of their pre-June winning percentages. The same happened in 1994 as well, which — before the strike ended the season prematurely on August 12 — saw teams revert more toward the way they’d been playing before June shook everything up.

But, a word of caution: That’s not always how these things go. Here are the differences in correlation with post-June winning percentages (between pre-June and June) for the top quartile of seasons in our sample above in terms of June shakeups:

On average, pre-June figures are more reliable predictors of post-June records… but only slightly more. For every case like a 2011, 1996 or 1994, there were also seasons like 1992, when a mid-summer upheaval carried over through the rest of the schedule. (1983, 1990 and 1982 were like this as well.)

So if you’re expecting the Braves, Guardians, Padres and Reds to get back to their pre-June winning ways — or for the Marlins, Tigers and Astros to fall apart again — well, you might be right. But we can’t really say for sure, at least not purely on the basis of expecting a correction after last month’s chaos in the standings. As we look back at the All-Star Break, the past month of action may indeed have been a fluke… but it may have also been the month when the 2026 season finally told us what it was really all about.

Filed under: Baseball