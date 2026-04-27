Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets leaves the floor upon being ejected during the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves’ 112-96 win in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs series on April 25, 2026. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Do-or-die moments can sneak up on you fast in a playoff series.

A little over a week ago, the Denver Nuggets went into their first-round battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves as one of the West’s top non-Thunder counter-candidates to make the NBA Finals. Sure, this was a far from perfect team (check their defensive ranking) going against an overpowered 6-seed in Minnesota. But any team with Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray has a fighting chance in the NBA playoffs.

Tonight, though, the Nuggets will make their last stand, facing elimination down 3-1 at home. In a series where they once had a 79 percent chance of advancing according to my NBA Elo forecast model, Denver is now at risk of bowing out of the playoffs as early as they have in eight years — and wasting another of Nikola Jokić’s remaining dominant seasons in the process.

Jokić may seem like a lock to keep being, at worst, the second-best player in the league — as he was (narrowly, behind fellow stat-darling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) during the 2025-26 regular season — for the foreseeable future. He has finished no worse than No. 2 in LAKER Wins Above Replacement in any of the past six regular seasons, after all, despite the fact that the Nuggets have arguably done less than they should have with it.

Going back to the ABA merger in 1976, only four other players — LeBron James (2005-2014), Michael Jordan (1987-1993), David Robinson (1990-1996) and Larry Bird (1983-1988) — have ever had six consecutive seasons with at least either 15+ WAR/82 or a second-place ranking in WAR. And only two of those — Jordan and James — met both qualifications in at least six straight years, as Jokić has also done.

If the Nuggets lose, though, that would mark the second time Denver lost in Round 1 of the playoffs during that Jokić streak, and the fifth time in those six years they failed to get past Round 2 of the playoffs. The exception, of course, saw Denver win an NBA title, so there are limits to how much you can complain about the team’s results in this era. But James, Jordan and Bird won far more playoff games per year — at least roughly 60 percent more than what Jokić’s Nuggets have done — during their stretches of individual dominance, illustrating what we tend to expect from players of his tier in NBA history.

Every season you don’t capitalize on when your star plays at this level is a missed opportunity. Since the ABA merger, players with 15+ WAR per 82 team games go on to make the conference finals roughly 45 percent of the time, get to the NBA Finals 30 percent of the time and win an NBA title 21 percent of the time. These are prime chances to at least make deep playoff runs — and they don’t exactly grow on trees.

How much more might Jokić have left in the tank from here? Again going back to the merger, I looked at what share of a retired good-to-great player’s eventual total WAR he had piled up through each age-season of his career. Among all players with at least 50 WAR, for instance, they’d generated 77 percent of the value they ever would through age 30 (Jokić’s season-age in 2025-26). Put another way: even very good players only have about 23 percent of their overall value left in the tank after their age-30 campaign.

One saving grace for Jokić and the Nuggets is that great players — and Jokić already has 141.0 WAR after adjusting for shortened seasons — tend to have more staying power than merely good ones. Players with at least 125 career WAR were only 66 percent of the way done by age 30, leaving about 50 percent more value in the tank going forward than our 50-WAR cohort. So there will be at least a few more chances for Denver to take advantage of Jokić’s greatness, most likely — even if they are rapidly starting to run out.

They’ll also still have a shot at winning this series, despite the 3-1 deficit. Minnesota is facing a backcourt emergency with Anthony Edwards out multiple weeks due to a leg injury and Donte DiVincenzo gone for the season with a torn Achilles. Ayo Dosunmu is unlikely to score 43 again — one would think — while the Nuggets are unlikely to continue their mediocre shooting much longer. Perhaps Game 4’s altercation between Jokić and Julius Randle (driven by a late, unnecessary lay-up by Jaden McDaniels) will shake Denver out of its slumber and make this the true series battle it was supposed to be.

But if they lose one more time, Denver will regret letting yet another season of Jokić’s prime pass by without a real run. As has so often been the case, the Nuggets are being reminded that even a player this brilliant guarantees nothing beyond the opportunity. And in the NBA playoffs, those opportunities don’t last forever.

Filed under: NBA