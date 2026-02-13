The North Dakota State Bison celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Montana State Bobcats to win the Division I FCS Football Championship at Toyota Stadium on January 6, 2025. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the announcement came down that college football fans had been awaiting for nearly 15 years: North Dakota State, the greatest program in the history of the NCAA FCS, was finally making its move up to the FBS.

Starting next season (2026), the Bison will join the Mountain West Conference — granted, in football only, with a probationary period of two years before they’re eligible for the conference championship or bowls (including the College Football Playoff). And with this move will come one of the most fascinating experiments of the sport’s rapidly-evolving current era: What happens when an FCS dynasty tries to translate its dominance to the next level?

In some ways, it’s surprising that it took NDSU this long to make their way to the highest tier of college football. Starting in 2011 under then-coach Craig Bohl, the Bison won five consecutive FCS national championships before being upset by James Madison in the semifinal… then rattled off three more in a row, lost in the 2020 quarterfinal, and then won two more in the span of four seasons from 2021-24. Their 10 total championships — all earned in the span of 14 seasons — are by far the most in the history of the FCS, which stretches back to 1978.

And aside from Youngstown State — who hasn’t been dominant since the 1990s — plus Montana and South Dakota State, every other FCS team with at least two championships since 1992 has since moved up to FBS, a list that includes Georgia Southern, Appalachian State, Marshall and James Madison.

NDSU was different, seemingly content to dominate the second tier of college football indefinitely, piling up titles and even producing multiple highly-drafted NFL QBs (Carson Wentz, Trey Lance) in the process.

The problem was that they didn’t really have a good landing spot in FBS — or even an invitation from an FBS conference, apparently — until realignment killed, and then revived, the Pac-12 with siphoned-off members of the MWC (among other conferences). That opened up room for the Mountain West to be proactive in courting the FCS’ greatest power.

The other, related issues, were money — NDSU will owe huge fees for the move, as it is — and logistics, with Fargo sitting in an awkward zone between the major conferences’ areas of geographic influence. But again, in a world where UCLA and USC are in the Big Ten and teams on the Pacific coast are in a conference named after the Atlantic coast, suddenly travel doesn’t seem like such a big hurdle to deal with.

As for what happens next, we probably actually have a pretty decent idea of how North Dakota State compares with the rest of their new division. Not only did they go 9-5 against actual FBS opponents since 2006, with an average margin of +4.9 PPG…

…but we can also connect them with every other team across every other level using metrics such as Ken Massey’s power ratings. Last season, NDSU ranked 64th among all college football teams at all levels, right around FBS teams like Mississippi State, Washington State, Cal, Michigan State, UCLA, UNLV and Memphis. Those teams didn’t exactly have great seasons — some were better than others — but it shows the equivalence between a top-tier FCS team and its counterparts in the FBS.

And it’s worth noting that No. 64 in the nation was a worse showing than usual for the Bison, who uncharacteristically bowed out of the NCAA tourney in Round 2. Since 2011, their average cross-division national ranking was 49.5, with seven seasons in the Top 43, five in the Top 31 and a No. 10 national rank in 2018 — the highest ranking for a non-FBS/Division I-A team in Massey’s ratings since at least 1990.

To Massey’s credit, these ratings tend to carry over well for teams who make the leap from FCS to FBS. I pulled data for all teams since 1990 who either leapt to FBS for the first time, or made a return to FBS after a long time away, and tracked their Massey rating during the preceding three seasons (coded as “negative” in the chart below) in addition to their first six seasons after making the move. As we can see, a team’s rating tends to stay fairly consistent on average through the change, with some steady improvement across that span baked in over time:

If that’s the case, then North Dakota State — who’s been a borderline Top-50 national squad in the Massey ratings on average in recent seasons, depending on the timeframe you look at — should continue to slot in around that level after the move, if not getting even a bit better with more FBS experience. (And, it’s worth noting, most of that sample was before the current wild-west era of CFB with NIL and the transfer portal, which have helped aspiring mid-major programs like NDSU far more than pundits expected beforehand.)

How quickly that translates to full-blown conference-title and/or Playoff contention is maybe the most interesting part of this whole maneuver. While it’s an imperfect comparison with so many teams exiting for the Pac-12, a team ranked around 50th on the Massey list would have been the best in the MWC more often than not in the past few years — meaning there’s a chance North Dakota State is immediately the class of their new conference.

On top of that, the recent history of programs making the move to FBS has seen teams post good win totals right away, including Jacksonville State eclipsing 9 wins in each of its first three seasons at the new level, and Kennesaw State, Sam Houston and James Madison getting to double-digit wins within two seasons of their FBS debuts:

For years, the Bison joining the FBS has been one of college football’s greatest “what ifs”. But as they prepare to trade an FCS dynasty for a shot at the big-time Playoff, the question isn’t whether NDSU can survive at this level — we can be fairly sure they will, especially at a time when the gap between the FCS elite and the FBS middle class may never have been smaller. Rather, it’s whether the formula that built the greatest dynasty in FCS history can scale to FBS success — and how long it will take to prove it.

