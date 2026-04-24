Atlanta Braves Chipper Jones slides safely past Philadelphia Phillies catcher Mike Lieberthal in the sixth inning of their game on 05 May 1996 at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

For 14 consecutive (completed) seasons from 1991 through 2005, the National League was the Atlanta Braves’ personal playground. Starting in the NL West — hey, don’t ask me how Atlanta is “west” — and then moving to the new-look NL East for 1994, the Braves took down all comers and set an MLB record for the most consecutive division titles that still stands today.

A big part of that owed to those Braves being really, really good. Few teams in baseball history (if any) had a rotation to match Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and whichever Very Good Pitcher — Steve Avery, Kent Mercker, Denny Neagle, Kevin Millwood — Atlanta had slumming as a No. 4 starter at any given moment. They also had a lineup with Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones and Fred McGriff, plus a bunch of Hall of Good guys like David Justice, Gary Sheffield, Rafael Furcal, Terry Pendleton, Brian Jordan, Ryan Klesko, Ron Gant, Jeff Blauser… you get the idea.

Add in the leadership of Bobby Cox — one of the only managers who had a statistically significant effect on improving his rosters’ WAR — and that team was always going to be a threat to win 90+ games year-in and year-out. But the other side of Atlanta’s division dynasty was a factor that is coming back to life again in 2026: the Braves’ rivals failing to sustain a fight.

The NL East of 2026 was supposed to be a three-team race between what looked like equals on paper: the Phillies, who won the division in 2024 and 2025; the Mets, who perennially spend more money than God (which one would think leads to winning eventually), and the Braves, who had a separate six-year division-title streak from 2018-2023 snapped and were looking to rebound with better health this year.

In reality, what we got was Atlanta basically playing to the best-case version of its potential — their collective 61.2-WAR early pace is remarkably close to the 57.3 WAR they produced over a full season in 2023 — while the Braves’ rivals are participating in a bizarre race to the bottom of the standings:

The Mets suffered a 12-game losing streak — encompassing literally half of their season to date — that only mercifully ended Wednesday night with a win over the Twins in Juan Soto’s return from injury. (Naturally, Francisco Lindor immediately went to the IL in his place.) And the Phillies somehow lost their own ninth game in a row — not even reflected in the chart above — during Thursday’s matinee thriller in Chicago.

With their rivals in the tank and the Marlins/Nationals posing minimal danger as counter-candidates, all the Braves have had to do is be consistent — they’ve yet to lose a series all year! — and the rest is taking care of itself.

It recalls that earlier era when Atlanta’s challengers, hoping to end the division streak, would threaten to rise up but proved unable to sustain a real push over the long haul — undone as much by their own instability as the Braves’ unforgiving baseline of consistent excellence.

During their early NL West days, the 1988 World Champion Dodgers and 1990 champ Reds looked like the biggest division-rival threats to the Braves on paper, but Atlanta repelled them — sometimes by huge margins. When the Giants signed Barry Bonds before the 1993 season, they opened a 10-game lead over Atlanta on July 22… only to be hunted down for the division by the final day of the season.

When they finally arrived in the NL East, the Braves’ biggest early rivals were Montreal and Philly, but the former had its best shot ruined by the ‘94 strike and the latter quickly fell off from the form that had won it the NLCS over Atlanta not long before. Joining the Expos as a threat were the recent expansion-team Marlins, who loaded up on pricey talent for a run — but while they did get one on the Braves in the ‘97 playoffs (thanks, Eric Gregg!), they faded just as quickly with an epic fire sale.

The Mets were next to take aim at the Braves, pushing them hard throughout the ‘99 season and even going further than Atlanta in the 2000 playoffs. But when an already aging team doubled down with a series of misguided moves — hello, Roberto Alomar and Mo Vaughn — New York was doomed despite the glitzy price tag of its roster. (Sound familiar?)

The last few years of the Braves’ dynasty lacked a consistent challenger, which helped Atlanta extend their run despite its own upheaval toward the streak’s end. The 2001 Phillies led the division most of the first half before fading late. The Expos and Marlins (who, by the way, won another World Series in 2003) threatened with their young talent but couldn’t sustain anything for long, in part because they never paid to keep their cores together. The inaugural version of the Nationals — aka the reborn Expos — pulled their own version of the ‘01 Phillies in 2005, while the Phillies themselves were building something special for the future.

But the Braves were the one constant as all of their rivals took turns rising and falling.

Armed with a starting rotation that never ranked outside the Top 5 in WAR from 1991-2002 — leading the league nine straight years from 1992-2000 — a defense that was a Top-10 fixture, an offense that was usually in the top half of the league, and a pipeline of prospect talent that never ranked worse than No. 7 in Baseball America’s organizational rankings from 1992-2006 (15 straight years!), Atlanta was perfectly suited to win all those division crowns through superior organizational stability and depth.

Fast-forward to 2026, and the Braves are atoning for their uncharacteristically sub-.500 2025 season with another vintage campaign. And just like in so many seasons during their dynasty days, they’re watching their supposed rivals fall away almost from the jump. Here’s how Atlanta’s early-season lead in the standings over the Phillies and Mets, their top preseason challengers (based on Elo ratings), stacks up through 25 games in each of its division-winning seasons since 1991:

As we alluded to earlier, some of those seasons were actually close early on before the Braves ended up pulling away. But 2026 harkens back to — and in many ways, one-ups — other years during the Braves’ division streak where their rivals didn’t have the juice, and Atlanta was there to simply pick up the pieces.

It’s a familiar story — not because Bryce Elder, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Michael Harris II are Greg Maddux, Fred McGriff, Chipper Jones and David Justice, but because the underlying dynamic hasn’t really changed much over the decades. In the NL East, contenders come and go, rise and fall, spend and retool. More often than not, though, Atlanta is still there at the end, steady enough to turn everyone else’s meltdowns into yet another division title.

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