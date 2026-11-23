Gritty the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers skates onto the ice dressed as the Thanksgiving Turkey prior to an NHL game against the New York Rangers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

“We always hear that the odds are stacked against you if you’re not in a playoff position on Turkey Day in the U.S.,” wrote Hall of Famer and multi-time Stanley Cup-winning player and assistant coach Mark Recchi a few years ago. “It’s true, and coaches are talking about it.”

Recchi went on to point out some striking stats — ones which continue to hold up in the seasons since.

On average since the 2005 lockout, 12.3 of the 16 teams (or nearly 77 percent) who were in playoff position on American Thanksgiving — as opposed to Canada’s version in October, a true distinction in a league where more than 20 percent of teams (and 43 percent of players) are Canadian — went on to hang onto their postseason spot by season’s end. And now, at least 12 of the 16 — or three-quarters — have hung on to make it in each of the past five consecutive seasons.

So despite the season feeling like it’s only barely begun — and the average team having played just a bit over 25 percent of its schedule — there’s a surprising amount of information already baked into the standings, through a combination of revealed data about team quality and the irrevocable wins a team has banked away, even if they’re not actually very good. And if we already have 77 percent of eventual playoff teams in postseason position right now, it takes until Valentine’s Day to bump that figure up by another 10 percentage points (to roughly 87 percent).