Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning awaits a faceoff during the second period of the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on October 23, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Andrew Maclean/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning were good before Nikita Kucherov came along — at times, spectacularly so.

It only took a few years of existence as a franchise before they made the playoffs, putting a real scare into the big bad, Legion of Doom Flyers along the way in 1996. And by the early 2000s they were assembling a core (with Martin St. Louis, Vincent Lecavalier, Brad Richards and Nikolai Khabibulin) that would go on to win the 2004 Stanley Cup:

Even in 2011, Guy Boucher’s trapping Lightning pushed the eventual champion Boston Bruins to seven games in the East Final before falling short. So clearly, Tampa Bay could put together a dangerous team. Keeping it together, though, proved harder.

Through the franchise’s first 20 seasons, the Lightning made the playoffs just six times; their only consecutive appearances came during the stretch around the ‘04 championship: four straight trips from 2003 through 2007, interrupted by the lockout that wiped out the 2004-05 season. After that 2011 run to the conference finals, they then missed the postseason in each of the next two years.

That all changed, however, when Kucherov arrived from Russia (via the QMJHL) in 2013-14. As he grew quickly from a supporting player to a star, Tampa Bay began the most sustained run of success in its history: Beginning with Kucherov’s rookie season, the Lightning made the playoffs in 12 of 13 years. They reached four Stanley Cup Finals, including three in a row from 2020-2022, and won back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021.

While Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy took home MVP honors in those title runs, the defining player — by Goals Above Replacement (GAR), at least — over the full stretch of 13 seasons was Kucherov, who won two league MVPs and three scoring titles in addition to compiling 344.7 total GAR between the regular season and playoffs:

It seemed to culminate in Kucherov becoming the Lightning’s all-time scoring leader late last month. Tampa Bay celebrated him with a tribute video and a standing ovation. The player who had contributed the most to the greatest era in franchise history was now atop its career points list, too.

Within a week, ESPN was reporting that he wanted to be traded.