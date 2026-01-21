Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Sam Darnold and Jarrett Stidham each have different stories possibly propelling them to the Super Bowl.

As the football world prepares for the NFL’s Conference Championship Games this weekend, we have a quartet of teams — Seattle, New England, Denver and the L.A. Rams — that are probably the league’s four best this season, at least if we blend together different approaches for rating them. And I always think that’s a satisfying way to conclude any sports season, when you whittle down the semifinalists to a core group that have been among the best all year long, without really a “wrong answer” in the bunch.

Framing things that way, though, flattens the stories of this season’s last surviving Super Bowl candidates. Each took different paths to get here — and in fact, each is in a different spot right now, a fact that is nowhere more evident than when we look at the four starting quarterbacks who’ll lead their teams into action on Sunday.

In Matthew Stafford (LA), Drake Maye (NE), Sam Darnold (SEA) and Jarrett Stidham (DEN), we see a four-way study in contrasts across a host of different dimensions. They vary in age — Stafford is 37 going on 38; Maye is just 23 — and draft pedigree — Stafford, Maye and Darnold were all Top-3 picks; Stidham was a fourth-rounder. They vary in accuracy: Maye has a record-challenging Completion Percentage Over Expected (CPOE), Darnold is average on his career and Stafford is actually negative (-1.2) despite his reputation.

Most notably, they vary in previous experience and success. Here’s a plot of each QB’s Expected Points Added (EPA) value over average and over replacement in both their prior careers and in 2025-26 specifically: