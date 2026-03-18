Ben McCollum and Bennett Stirtz’ Iowa Hawkeyes are one of the only lower-seeded teams favored by the stats in the Round of 64 this year. That’s no accident. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 2003 NCAA tournament was the first time I can remember discovering the joys of computer power ratings — and using them to make picks. Whenever that 17-year-old version of me found a matchup, especially in the first round, where the worse-seeded team actually had the better rating, it felt like I’d uncovered a hidden edge that only I knew about. When friends at school asked about the cheat-sheet I was using to fill out my bracket, I’d shrug it off. “It’s nothing, really,” I’d say, guarding the secret for myself.

And in retrospect, that was the dawn of a golden age for algorithmic upset-picking. In 2004, six matchups in the Round of 64 featured lower-seeded teams with better KenPom ratings going into the tournament than that of the higher seed. (Two of them — Nevada and UAB — did me the courtesy of actually winning.) From 2004 through 2017, all but one tournament (2013) offered at least three “gimme upsets” in the opening round of the main bracket, with 4.2 being offered per year on average, and some years providing as many as five or six games in that category.

In 2010, for instance, six games in the Round of 64 were “mis-seeded” that way — and four of the stat favorites ended up winning. In 2016, five of the six first-round stat-darlings defied the selection committee and beat their seeds, giving some nice early-tournament bracket cred to what was, by then, a growing group of fans in the know.

This year, though, only two opening-round games — No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 8 Clemson in the South, and No. 9 Utah State vs. No. 8 Villanova in the West — feature the higher-rated KenPom team with the lower seed. That was also last year’s count in the Round of 64, making this the first time two consecutive tournaments carried so few early stat-upset picks since 2002 and 2003.

If the age of the mis-seed is over, what is to blame? There’s been a lot of great discourse this week around why it feels like this year’s NCAA tournament bracket hits a bit different from usual: Michael Beuoy noted that the odds of a perfect bracket (using KenPom picks) have gotten a lot shorter in recent years, while Chris Gallo wrote about the growing gap between the sport’s haves and have-nots, echoing John Gasaway’s point about the “swaggering beasts” atop the sport continuing to get better at a faster rate than everyone else.

Compounding this decrease in parity, though, is another factor: the NCAA selection committee itself.