Carter Bryant #11 of the San Antonio Spurs shot is defended by Josh Giddey #3 and Matas Buzelis #14 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on November 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Last weekend, I read something really interesting by Lev Akabas, one of my favorite fellow data-analysts/chart-makers:

The basic premise is that NBA teams are currently engaging in “possession-maxxing,” or maximizing the number of extra plays they create through grabbing more rebounds and having fewer turnovers than the opponent. Lev found that leaguewide offensive rebounding and turnover-forcing are both at recent high-water marks, and that winning the shot-attempt margin — a natural consequence of grabbing more boards and winning the turnover battle — has exploded in its correlation with winning ballgames.

But when I dug into the same numbers myself, I found another intriguing wrinkle: For most of the past two decades, the teams getting more shots tended to be the ones scoring less efficiently. Lately, that relationship has flipped, and it might help explain why winning the shot-attempt battle suddenly matters so much more.