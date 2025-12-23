Happy Christmas-Eve-Eve Tuesday, everyone! Hope you had a good start to your week watching Old Man (Philip) Rivers do a valiant job trying to help his Colts beat the Niners on Monday Night Football. While he, and they, eventually fell short, it remains pretty impressive that the 44-year-old (hopefully) future Hall of Fame QB has come back on short notice and averaged roughly 200 passing YPG with a respectable 50.9 Total QBR — higher than he had at age 38 in 2019! — after four seasons where his Pro-Football-Reference page lists “Did not play - Retired (St. Michael Catholic HS head coach)”. Pretty remarkable to see.

As for the rest of the sports world, the NFL is off for a few days before returning on Christmas, which leaves us with the last day of games before both the NBA and NHL take the 24th off. Here’s what happening on the schedule today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

College Football:

🏈 Toledo (22%) vs. Louisville (78%)* (Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl)

🏈 Western Kentucky (52%) vs. Southern Miss (48%) (New Orleans Bowl)

🏈 UNLV (71%) vs. Ohio (29%) (Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl)

NBA:

🏀 Thunder (67%) at Spurs (33%)

🏀 Knicks (28%) at T-Wolves (72%)

🏀 Rockets (73%) at Clippers (27%)

NHL:

🏒 Panthers (40%) at Hurricanes (60%)

🏒 Mammoth (29%) at Avalanche (71%)

🏒 Stars (55%) at Red Wings (45%)

Soccer:

⚽ Arsenal (68%) vs. Crystal Palace (13%) (Carabao Cup)

College Hoops:

🏀 Harvard (2%) at St. John’s (98%)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Buy, sell, or hold

For NBA players, living with trade rumors can be part of the job description, especially when they play for struggling teams and/or have big contracts that are about to run out. It is a business, after all — though that doesn’t make it any easier to go out and get buckets when you don’t know if you might be moving (or where to) in the next few months.

And the back half of December is when the trade winds truly begin to swirl, thanks to NBA rules that open up trade eligibility for most players who signed contracts over the summer on December 15. These players, useful in building deals, can officially begin to be moved now, and recent history has shown us that this isn’t just a theoretical milestone on the calendar — some of the biggest moves of a given season (OG Anunoby to the Knicks in Dec. 2023, James Harden to the Nets in Jan. 2021, etc.) have played out in this window, well before the actual trade deadline on Feb. 5.

The prediction markets are on this trend as well, with odds around which players are most likely to be shipped away from their current teams by the deadline opening up earlier this month:

The most likely name to be moved? Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga, who is young (age 23) but isn’t playing well for a Warriors team that needs to optimize to win with its Steph Curry-led core right now. While Kuminga isn’t eligible for a trade until Jan. 15 due to the contract he signed in September, the market rightly sees him as a player whom other teams would want, but who the Warriors would also look to part with.

Also above 50% odds to be dealt are Milwaukee’s Kyle Kuzma and the Clippers’ Chris Paul. The latter is so on-the-market that LA interrupted his retirement tour by sending him home from the team in the middle of the night earlier this month. And the former is perpetually on the trading block, improving his stock this season with better efficiency this season than a year ago.

And the next tier, at or around 40%, is also fascinating. It includes a trio of Dallas Mavericks players, headlined by Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson, who could be on the way out with the Mavs’ playoff chances dwindling and the GM who (dubiously) acquired them, Nico Harrison, fired in November. It also includes the biggest domino on the entire board, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is currently rehabbing a calf injury but was at the center of big trade rumors in the media a few weeks ago.

Even a 40% chance that a player of Giannis’ caliber could be on the move by February is potentially league-altering, and proves why the NBA continues to be the king of player-movement drama among the major sports.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

McDavid on the march



It wasn’t too long ago that the 2-time defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers seemed to be in real trouble, with playoff odds that dipped into the 50-percent range in early December. However, their best players — led by 3-time league MVP Connor McDavid — have responded in a huge way ever since. Going back to Dec. 4, McDavid has nearly twice as many points as anyone other than teammate Leon Draisaitl (a former MVP himself), and the Oilers’ playoff odds are back above 90%:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Where Have All the Knicks’ 3’s Gone?” by Jonathan Macri

🏀🐴 “Why horses turn Nikola Jokić from an NBA MVP into a ‘stable boy’” by Nick Friedell

🏈 “The Super Bowl Shuffle and the Lost Era of Renegade Teams” by… Me!

⚾ “Forget a Red Ryder BB Gun - Ralphie Had Baseball Cards” by Beauty Of A Game

🏀 “Keyonte George is too good* for the Utah Jazz” by Mike Shearer

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (12/24)

🏈 California vs. Hawai’i (Sheraton Hawaiʻi Bowl)

Thursday (12/25) - Merry Christmas! 🎄

🏈 Cowboys at Commanders

🏈 Lions at Vikings

🏈 Broncos at Chiefs

🏀 T-Wolves at Nuggets

🏀 Mavs at Warriors

🏀 Rockets at Lakers

🏀 Cavs at Knicks

🏀 Spurs at Thunder

Friday (12/26)

🏈 Central Michigan vs. Northwestern (GameAbove Sports Bowl)

🏈 New Mexico vs. Minnesota (Rate Bowl)

🏈 Florida International vs. UTSA (SERVPRO First Responder Bowl)

🏀 Heat at Hawks

🏀 Sixers at Bulls

⚽ Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know!



All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.