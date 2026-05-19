The National League Suddenly Owns Interleague Play
After decades as the AL's punching bag, the Senior Circuit is finally turning the tables.
Major League Baseball’s designated “rivalry weekend” just came and went, and it brought with it a lot of Interleague Play. While some of the rivalries were within the NL (Phillies-Pirates) or AL (Blue Jays-Tigers), a total of 33 out of the 45 games played on Friday/Saturday/Sunday were cross-league affairs. And the National League easily won the rivalry contests — with 21 wins against 12 losses.
That’s nothing new in this 2026 MLB season. Thus far,1 the NL leads the AL in Interleague games with a record of 137 wins versus 100 losses, outscoring the Junior Circuit 1,115 runs to 984 (or by +0.55 runs per game, roughly the same as the Tampa Bay Rays have on the season). It’s a show of dominance the likes of which we’ve seldom seen from one league over another to kick off Interleague Play — and never before going in this particular direction, with the NL dominating the AL.