12 Jun 1997: View of the Interleague Uniform Patch at game between the Texas Rangers and the San Francisco Giants at the Ball Park in Arlington, Texas. The Giants won the game 4-3. (Stephen Dunn /Allsport)

Major League Baseball’s designated “rivalry weekend” just came and went, and it brought with it a lot of Interleague Play. While some of the rivalries were within the NL (Phillies-Pirates) or AL (Blue Jays-Tigers), a total of 33 out of the 45 games played on Friday/Saturday/Sunday were cross-league affairs. And the National League easily won the rivalry contests — with 21 wins against 12 losses.

That’s nothing new in this 2026 MLB season. Thus far, the NL leads the AL in Interleague games with a record of 137 wins versus 100 losses, outscoring the Junior Circuit 1,115 runs to 984 (or by +0.55 runs per game, roughly the same as the Tampa Bay Rays have on the season). It’s a show of dominance the likes of which we’ve seldom seen from one league over another to kick off Interleague Play — and never before going in this particular direction, with the NL dominating the AL.