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Happy Tuesday! Or, well, it’s a happy one if you’re a Belgian soccer fan — less so for fans of the US, who were bounced from the World Cup 4-1 by the Red Devils in the Round of 16 on Monday night. (Or for Cristiano Ronaldo, who may or may not have cried — it’s disputed! — after Portugal’s run ended against Spain.) We’ll have more on the Americans’ exit below, plus a snapshot of the odds for teams who didn’t just get unceremoniously sent packing. And don’t forget, we still had Wimbledon favorites in action this morning and plenty else to watch in the world of sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Soccer:

⚽ World Cup: Argentina (85%) vs. Egypt (15%) - 12 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup: Switzerland (39%) vs. Colombia (61%) - 4 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup odds: France 36% to win

MLB:

⚾ Yankees (46%) at Rays (54%) - 6:40 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Brewers (61%) at Cardinals (39%) - 7:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ D-backs (46%) at Padres (54%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 33% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Wings (36%) at Liberty (64%) - 8 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Mercury (62%) at Sky (38%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 33% to win WNBA title

NBA:

🏀 LeBron James’ next team - Cavaliers favored at 57%

Tennis:

🎾 Wimbledon, Round 2 (ESPN/ESPN+) - Jannik Sinner 63% (men’s) and Naomi Osaka 23% (women’s) to win

🎾 Novak Djokovic (61%) vs. Félix Auger-Aliassime (39%) - 10:05 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN+) 🚨

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

America’s glass ceiling

This was supposed to be the year when everything was different for US men’s soccer: the elite coach was in place, the talent was there, the vibes were good, and America was playing (co-) host to the World Cup for the first time since 1994. In an expanded tournament, surely the Stars and Stripes could at least match their best modern showing of a quarter-final trip from 2002 — if not go even further than that.

And in various moments, it seemed like they had that type of potential. They stormed through the group stage with impressive efficiency at times, tying for fourth-best in scoring with 8 total goals and 10th in goal differential at plus-4. They pressured teams into early mistakes — each of their first two group matches versus Paraguay and Australia saw the opponent concede an own-goal within 11 minutes of the opening whistle — and generally played strong attacking soccer with clear tactics in possession and cohesion in defense, which carried over into their knockout-round opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina as well.

Through their first four World Cup matches, the US had 57% of the possession, 61% of the shots, 65% of the shots on goal, 57% of the Expected Goals and 71% of the total goals scored in their games:

But at the same time, they also hadn’t really faced particularly staunch competition up to that point. According to the world football Elo ratings, Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye all ranked between 22nd and 25th in the world heading into their matches with the US, and Bosnia-Herzegovina sat outside the Top 50 — part of what we talked about as a “path of least resistance” the Americans found themselves along as the tournament progressed. Belgium, by contrast, was 13th in the world ahead of their Round of 16 date with the US, making them a significantly tougher opponent than the Americans had previously faced.

That’s before we even get into the Flo Balogun melodrama of it all. (The TL;DR being that the star American striker received a much-disputed red card and was suspended for a game, but FIFA overturned the suspension after President Trump asked Gianni Infantino to review the matter; Belgium’s counter-appeal was rejected.)

The truth is, none of that really ended up mattering, aside from perhaps complicating the wave of good vibes the team had been riding. As a team, the US was very poor. Numerous players had far and away their worst performance of the tournament. Balogun was far from the worst offender, but he didn’t light up the game. He had 21 touches, 3 shots, 1 shot on goal and drew 1 foul. He didn’t score, and his 0.43 xG wouldn’t have come close to turning the tables of the game. Belgium was simply better and they beat the US fair and square — and then some.

And so, the US is back to where it started last cycle, and the cycle before that, and the cycle before that as well: unpacking a Round of 16 loss and how the program might improve from here.

There may be more reasons for optimism now than there were after those previous exits, with more talent and a more invigorated fanbase. But until the US can beat a team of Belgium’s caliber on this stage, the ceiling is still left unbroken. And for all that looked different in 2026, the ending stubbornly remained the same as it ever was.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

So… who’s gonna win this thing now?



American fans can often be accused of checking out of any international competition once Team USA gets shown the door — but they really ought to stick around for the end here, because this World Cup is hurtling toward a fantastic finish. If we look at the prediction market odds, France is in a clear tier of their own atop the ranking at 33%, followed by a closely matched second tier of Argentina, Spain and England between 15-20%. If one of those four did not win the title, it would be a shock — but Norway is a sneaky spoiler at 6% to win, while the rest (including USA nemesis Belgium) check in at 3% or lower.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🎾 “At Wimbledon, Finding That Missing Centre Piece” by Ben Rothenberg

⚽ “Why Not US? - Because US Wasn’t Good Enough.” by Ralph Strangis

⚾ “Death by BABIP: Is the end near for Manny Machado?” by Sean Smith

⚽ “So, Americans Really Like Betting On The World Cup” by Dustin Gouker

⚽ “The Trump Balogun Controversy Exposed Two Different Sports Cultures” by Ethan Strauss

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (7/8)

⚽ World Cup: No games.

⚾ MLB: Brewers at Cardinals

🏀 WNBA: Lynx at Sun

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals

Thursday (7/9)

⚽ World Cup: France vs. Morocco 🚨

⚾ MLB: Braves at Pirates

🏀 WNBA: Fever at Mercury

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Semifinals

⛳ Golf: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1

Friday (7/10)

⚽ World Cup: Spain vs. Belgium 🚨

⚾ MLB: D-Backs at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Sun

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Men’s Semifinals

⛳ Golf: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.