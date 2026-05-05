Andrew Brunette (15) of the Minnesota Wild celebrates after he scored the winning goal in overtime with Avs goalie Patrick Roy in the background. (Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

For a team with minimal postseason history — they’ve never made a Stanley Cup Final, and have only one conference finals trip to their name — the Minnesota Wild sure have been intertwined with the histories of other franchises.

Last week, we talked about the shared, acrimonious history between Minnesota and Dallas, whose franchise-divorce around the (North) Stars set a particular tone when the two teams met in Round 1 of this year’s playoffs. (The Wild won, finally beating the team they’d originally replaced in the Twin Cities in the playoffs for the first time.) Now, the Wild are colliding with another team from their past in the second round against the Colorado Avalanche.

No, the Wild don’t share a city with the Avs like the do with the Stars. But they did share a playoff series that changed the course of NHL history on a few levels.