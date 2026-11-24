Tarik Skubal is now a Met. (Original photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

There are two ways of looking at what the New York Mets did on Sunday, when news broke that they had signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million contract.

On the one hand, it’s a clear demonstration of the financial advantages that baseball’s richest teams have over basically everybody else: Skubal is arguably the best pitcher on the planet, and Mets owner Steve Cohen — whose estimated net worth of around $27 billion makes him one of the wealthiest people in America — decided he wanted him. So he opened up his checkbook and paid a sum of money that no pitcher in baseball history had ever come close to receiving before.

On the other hand ... these are still the Mets we’re talking about here:

Few teams in baseball are associated with more lavish — yet also completely futile — spending than the New York Metropolitans. That goes both under Cohen’s tenure owning the team since 2021, when the Mets have ranked as MLB’s third-least efficient spenders (paying $7.4 million per WAR) or even under the previous, infamous ownership of Fred Wilpon, when the Mets ranked ninth on the same scale (paying $2.5 million per WAR):