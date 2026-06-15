The Market Still Doesn't Know What to Do With the Knicks
Even after a record-breaking title run, New York isn't close to being favored to repeat — which might say as much about the NBA's new age of uncertainty as it does about the champs.
If any team has earned the right to celebrate, it’s the New York Knicks. They just ended the fifth-longest title drought in NBA history — 52 full seasons — by knocking off generational alien Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs, setting a new NBA record for playoff point differential, and defying everything the doubters said about why they couldn’t win. Mike Brown, Jalen Brunson, his Villanova friends and everyone else involved are a very deserving entry on the (sometimes-weird) list of NYC ticker-tape parade recipients.
But celebrations only last so long. Soon enough, the business of next season will be at hand — and in fact, it already is in the minds of the oddsmakers. BetMGM’s 2026-27 NBA title futures are out, and the Knicks are… well, not favored.
Who is? That would be the OKC Thunder at +250.
Are they at least second? No; that’s the Spurs at +270.
Okay, well surely they rank third? Not outright; they are currently tied with the Celtics — a team who fell to the Sixers, whom N.Y. swept — for third at +700 after opening the offseason in fourth a day ago.
In other words, despite playing like an absolute juggernaut all postseason — again, they were literally the most dominant champion EVER — the Knicks are being treated by the market like an upper-middle-class contender who caught lightning in a bottle, nothing more.
That puts New York in the same category as teams like the 2019 Raptors, 2021 Bucks, 1995 Rockets, 2011 Mavericks and 2004 Pistons, the lowest-ranked champions in the next offseason’s immediate betting odds outside of the two Chicago Bulls teams who lost Michael Jordan: