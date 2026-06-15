Jalen Brunson front of New York Knicks holds the MVP trophy during the awarding ceremony after the final game 5 between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at the 2025-2026 NBA basketball game in San Antonio, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images)

If any team has earned the right to celebrate, it’s the New York Knicks. They just ended the fifth-longest title drought in NBA history — 52 full seasons — by knocking off generational alien Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs, setting a new NBA record for playoff point differential, and defying everything the doubters said about why they couldn’t win. Mike Brown, Jalen Brunson, his Villanova friends and everyone else involved are a very deserving entry on the (sometimes-weird) list of NYC ticker-tape parade recipients.

But celebrations only last so long. Soon enough, the business of next season will be at hand — and in fact, it already is in the minds of the oddsmakers. BetMGM’s 2026-27 NBA title futures are out, and the Knicks are… well, not favored.

Who is? That would be the OKC Thunder at +250.

Are they at least second? No; that’s the Spurs at +270.

Okay, well surely they rank third? Not outright; they are currently tied with the Celtics — a team who fell to the Sixers, whom N.Y. swept — for third at +700 after opening the offseason in fourth a day ago.

In other words, despite playing like an absolute juggernaut all postseason — again, they were literally the most dominant champion EVER — the Knicks are being treated by the market like an upper-middle-class contender who caught lightning in a bottle, nothing more.

That puts New York in the same category as teams like the 2019 Raptors, 2021 Bucks, 1995 Rockets, 2011 Mavericks and 2004 Pistons, the lowest-ranked champions in the next offseason’s immediate betting odds outside of the two Chicago Bulls teams who lost Michael Jordan: