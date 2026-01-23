Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs steps onto the ice for the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Arena on January 19, 2026 in Toronto. (Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

To be a Toronto Maple Leafs player, coach or fan is to live in limbo — by now, that’s practically a given. Limbo between the past (13 Stanley Cups, still the second-most ever) and present (none since 1967); between contention and collapse; between the promise of a star-laden core and its disappointing reality. This year, the team’s fate is to exist in the liminal space between being on track to make the playoffs and not, potentially breaking a nine-year streak of postseason appearances and throwing a team already under intense scrutiny into even greater organizational turmoil.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Leafs had just a 41 percent chance to make the playoffs in my Elo forecast model, which — while hardly their lowest mark of the season — was fairly indicative of the no-man’s land where they’ve been hovering for months now. For instance, that 41 percent figure exactly matched their average daily playoff probability since Nov. 10:

Because of this, the Leafs are one of the most “bubble-bound” teams of the 2025-26 NHL season. Their average playoff probability throughout the entire season (48.9 percent) is almost exactly 50-50, and their average absolute difference from 50 percent on any given day of the season is just +/- 11.7 percentage points, ranking fourth leaguewide in sustained proximity to the playoff cutline on a day-to-day basis:

What makes the Leafs stand out among the rest of that group — which includes the surprisingly resilient Penguins, and the rising Canadiens, Red Wings and Mammoth — is that, while those other teams have put positive distance between themselves and the bubble recently, Toronto can’t find a way to sustain its playoff push.

As we could see from our earlier chart, every time the Leafs gain momentum in the odds — such as when they rose from 27 percent in late November to 57 percent by early December with a 5-1-1 stretch — it was only to then dip back down — in that case, to 23 percent by Christmastime with losses in 5 of 6. More recently, the Leafs rebuilt their odds back to 61 percent again with a hot 8-0-2 streak that coincided with a coaching-staff shakeup intended to improve the power-play… but they followed that up with 4 losses in 5 games to wind up right back at 41 percent on Thursday.

Taken in isolation, there are worse fates than being in the middle of a competitive playoff race. But for Toronto, this persistent proximity to 50-50 feels symbolic of where the franchise is situated in the grander scheme of its history.

As mentioned earlier, the Leafs are gunning for a 10th consecutive playoff berth, which would be the franchise’s longest postseason streak since it made the playoffs 15 straight years from 1931-1945. Powered for most or all of that run by the core of William Nylander, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly — plus the now-departed Mitch Marner, whose Vegas Golden Knights are set to face the Leafs tonight — these have been, in some sense, the best sustained times for Toronto in many decades. Their 437 total regular-season wins over the previous 10 seasons is the most in any 10-year span in the entire history of the franchise.

But running in parallel with that success is the fact that the team has escaped Round 1 of the playoffs just twice during that span, never making it past Round 2. (They still haven’t made a Conference Finals since 2002, with zero Finals trips since that fateful ‘67 season.) Despite cycling through multiple coaches and general managers, and even switching captains from Tavares to Matthews, many of the issues that plagued earlier iterations of these Leafs — namely, an offense-over-defense approach and a lack of depth outside the top stars, compounded by key injuries — have continued to cause problems.

New problems have also emerged as well. The power-play struggles are uncharacteristic; Toronto’s current 24th-place ranking in PP percentage would represent the first time the team finished outside the Top 16 in 10 years, and just their second finish outside the Top 9 in that span. The defense ranking 32nd (dead-last) in fewest shots allowed per game would be the worst placement in franchise history. And perhaps most troubling, their biggest names are all having down seasons at once — posting their fewest Adjusted Goals Above Replacement in a decade or longer, if not ever.

Injuries have played a role there, at least in the cases of Nylander and Matthews. The latter seems to be healthier recently and is producing more than his season-long averages let on. But Matthews may need to rediscover his history-chasing form of a few years ago if the Leafs are going to escape their 50 percent playoff-odds purgatory. The team has a ton of players locked into long-term contracts with no-movement clauses of some sort, plus a low-ranked pipeline of prospects — meaning the Leafs are largely committed to riding this version of the roster, with little room to meaningfully address their weaknesses.

That’s not to say Toronto can’t make a second-half run at the playoffs, and see what happens from there. But even if the Leafs manage to survive this season’s bubble, it’s hard to shake the sense that they’re spinning their wheels even more than usual. Right now, this team is living in a rare double-purgatory: Fighting for survival in the present while lacking a clear path forward beyond it, stuck with a core that has delivered regular-season success but playoff disappointment, and now maybe not even that. When a franchise reaches that point, it might be the most punishing limbo of all.

